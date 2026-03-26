Regulatory News:

On March 26th, 2025, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority, issue number D.26-0148.

The document includes:

the 2025 Annual Financial Report

the Report on Corporate Governance; and

the Statutory Auditors' reports for the financial statements and information relating to their annual fees

This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted

in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website

in Groupe SEB's website publications

on the AMF's website www.amf-france.org

The English translation of this document will be available tomorrow on Groupe SEB's website.

Next key dates 2026 23 April after market closes Q1 2026 sales and financial data 12 May 2:30 p.m. Annual General Meeting 22 July after market closes H1 2026 sales and results 22 October after market closes 9M 2026 sales and financial data

You can also find us at www.groupeseb.com

World reference in Small Domestic Equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of more than 40 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8.2bn in 2025 and has more than 30,000 employees worldwide.

SEB S.A.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326062620/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and IR Dept

Raphaël Hoffstetter

Guillaume Baron

comfin@groupeseb.com

Tel. +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Department

Cathy Pianon

Marie Leroy

presse@groupeseb.com

Tel. 33 (0) 6 79 53 21 03

Tel. 33 (0) 6 76 98 87 53

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

caroline.simon@image7.fr

cdoligez@image7.fr

Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70