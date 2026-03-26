Regulatory News:
On March 26th, 2025, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority, issue number D.26-0148.
The document includes:
- the 2025 Annual Financial Report
- the Report on Corporate Governance; and
- the Statutory Auditors' reports for the financial statements and information relating to their annual fees
This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted
- in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website
- in Groupe SEB's website publications
- on the AMF's website www.amf-france.org
The English translation of this document will be available tomorrow on Groupe SEB's website.
Next key dates 2026
23 April after market closes
Q1 2026 sales and financial data
12 May 2:30 p.m.
Annual General Meeting
22 July after market closes
H1 2026 sales and results
22 October after market closes
9M 2026 sales and financial data
You can also find us at www.groupeseb.com
World reference in Small Domestic Equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of more than 40 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8.2bn in 2025 and has more than 30,000 employees worldwide.
SEB S.A.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326062620/en/
Contacts:
Investor/Analyst Relations
Groupe SEB
Financial Communication and IR Dept
Raphaël Hoffstetter
Guillaume Baron
comfin@groupeseb.com
Tel. +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04
Media Relations
Groupe SEB
Corporate Communication Department
Cathy Pianon
Marie Leroy
presse@groupeseb.com
Tel. 33 (0) 6 79 53 21 03
Tel. 33 (0) 6 76 98 87 53
Image Sept
Caroline Simon
Claire Doligez
caroline.simon@image7.fr
cdoligez@image7.fr
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70