Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Date
Total number of shares composing the share capital
Total number of voting rights
March 31, 2026
262,245,733
Theoretical number of voting rights:
262,245,733
Number of exercisable voting rights*:
261,364,529
(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights
The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:
Total number of shares as at January 31, 2026
262,245,733
Exercise of stock options
0
Total number of shares as at February 28, 2026
262,245,733
Exercise of stock options
0
Total number of shares as at March 31, 2026
262,245,733
Exercise of stock options
0
Key financial dates
- 2026 first-quarter results: May 7, 2026
- "Quiet period1" starts: April 7, 2026
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2026
- Ex-dividend date May 29, 2026
- Dividend payment June 2, 2026
- 2026 first-half results July 29, 2026
"Quiet period1" starts June 29, 2026
ABOUT LEGRAND
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.
The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.
Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use.
Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).
https://www.legrand.com
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260403253701/en/
Contacts:
INVESTOR RELATIONS FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION
Ronan MARC (Legrand) +33 1 49 72 53 53 ronan.marc@legrand.com
PRESS RELATIONS
Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA) +33 6 77 20 71 11 lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com