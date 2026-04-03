Regulatory News:

The ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCBs") and custom electronic parts, announces the availability of its 2025 financial report.

ICAPE announces the availability of its Annual Financial Report as of December 31, 2025, in accordance with applicable regulations.

This document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 3, 2026, in PDF format and in French. The English version will be available later this month.

It can be viewed or downloaded in French on the Company's website: www.icape-group.com (Documentation ICAPE Group).

It is also available on the AMF website: https://www.amf-france.org/fr.

The 2025 Annual Financial Report includes, in particular:

The management report

The description of the Group's share repurchase program

The corporate governance report

The Group's consolidated financial statements

The company's annual financial statements

The auditors' reports

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technology expert in the supply chain for printed circuit boards and custom electronic components. With a global platform comprised of 39 subsidiaries and a leading presence in China, where the vast majority of printed circuit boards are produced, the Group offers its customers a unique range of products and services ("one-stop-shop"). As of December 31, 2024, the ICAPE Group achieved consolidated revenue of €181.7 million.

Learn more at: icape-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260403521914/en/

Contacts:

Contacts ICAPE Group

Group CFO

Arnaud Le Coguic

Tél: +33 1 58 18 39 10

investor@icape.com

Head of IR financial communication

Régine Gaggioli

Tél: +33 7 88 28 49 37

regine.gaggioli@icape-group.com