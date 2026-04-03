Aberdeen, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2026) - International aesthetics and medical treatment provider Este Medical Group has announced the opening of a new clinic in Aberdeen, strengthening its presence in Scotland and marking the company's 24th operational location worldwide.





Sam Cinkir

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The new facility represents the group's third branch in Scotland, following previous expansion into key urban centres, and reflects continued investment in regional healthcare accessibility within the UK's medical aesthetics sector. Company representatives confirmed that the Aberdeen clinic will offer a range of non-surgical and surgical treatment pathways tailored to evolving patient demand for medically supervised cosmetic and dermatological services.

Located in the city centre, the Este medical group Aberdeen facility has been designed to support both local residents and patients travelling from surrounding regions. The expansion aligns with broader industry trends showing increased demand for integrated aesthetic and wellness services outside traditional metropolitan hubs.

According to sector analysts, the UK's medical aesthetics market has experienced sustained growth in recent years, driven by advancements in treatment technology, greater public awareness of dermatological health, and increasing acceptance of minimally invasive procedures. Este Medical Group's continued geographic expansion reflects this shift, particularly in regions where access to specialist treatment providers has historically been limited.

The Aberdeen clinic will provide a comprehensive range of services, including dermatological consultations, skin rejuvenation treatments, and hair restoration procedures. The company stated that establishing a Skin clinic Aberdeen location was a strategic priority, given the region's growing population and increasing demand for clinically led aesthetic care supported by regulated medical oversight.

In addition to dermatology-focused services, the new facility will also offer advanced hair restoration treatments. Company representatives noted that interest in surgical and non-surgical hair loss solutions has grown significantly across the UK, contributing to the decision to introduce dedicated Hair transplant Aberdeen services within the new clinic's treatment portfolio.

Este Medical Group has emphasized that its operational model centres on combining clinical governance with international best practice standards. The group has expanded its global footprint through a network of treatment centres across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, focusing on scalable service delivery supported by standardized medical protocols.

Industry observers have noted that regional expansion strategies such as the Aberdeen launch reflect a broader trend toward decentralizing specialist healthcare services, enabling patients to access advanced treatments without travelling to major national cities. This shift is also supported by technological advancements in treatment delivery, telemedicine consultation pathways, and enhanced training frameworks for clinical practitioners.

The company confirmed that the new clinic will incorporate patient consultation suites, treatment theatres, and recovery facilities designed to support both outpatient and day-procedure pathways. Investment in staff recruitment and clinical training has been identified as a key component of the expansion strategy, ensuring alignment with regulatory requirements and international quality benchmarks.

Este Medical Group's leadership indicated that the Aberdeen launch forms part of a wider global growth roadmap aimed at strengthening its presence in established healthcare markets while exploring opportunities in emerging regions. The company's continued expansion is expected to focus on integrating new treatment technologies, enhancing patient experience frameworks, and developing long-term partnerships within the healthcare ecosystem.

Further announcements regarding additional UK service developments and international expansion initiatives are anticipated in the coming months as the group continues to scale its global network of treatment facilities.

About Este Medical Group

Este Medical Group is an international provider of medical aesthetic treatments, offering a range of dermatological, cosmetic, and hair restoration services. The group operates multiple clinics across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, delivering clinically supervised treatment pathways aligned with international healthcare standards.

Media Contact

Sonia Kang

Director

Este Medical Group Aberdeen

8 Alford Place

Aberdeen

AB10 1YB

United Kingdom

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Source: Gajura