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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
05.04.2026 06:02 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Rising Gas Prices Spur Global Shift Toward Electric Vehicles - Elektros Advances Patented Technology Designed to Help Reduce Charging Times

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 4, 2026 / Amid rising global gasoline prices and increasing consumer demand for cost-efficient mobility, Elektros Inc. believes the world is entering a transformative shift toward electric vehicles. As drivers seek relief from escalating fuel costs, the appeal of EV ownership continues to accelerate at an unprecedented pace.

Elektros is advancing its patented charging technology designed to help reduce charging times and improve overall efficiency. This innovation aims to enhance convenience within the EV market and address one of the key considerations for widespread adoption.

The Company believes that as fuel costs remain elevated, millions of consumers worldwide will continue transitioning toward electric vehicles, creating meaningful demand for faster and more efficient charging infrastructure. Elektros' proprietary multiplug charging system is positioned to participate in this evolving landscape.

"We are witnessing a global paradigm shift," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "As gasoline prices continue to rise, consumers are actively seeking smarter alternatives. Our focus is on improving charging efficiency and supporting the broader adoption of electric vehicles. We believe Elektros is well positioned within this emerging opportunity."

View Elektros Patent: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Contact Information:
Website: www.elektros.energy
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/rising-gas-prices-spur-global-shift-toward-electric-vehicles-elektros-advances-patented-1154999

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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