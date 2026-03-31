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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2026 14:50 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Unveils Strategic Breakthrough as Ludlow Research Issues Comprehensive Market Report

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging innovator in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and energy solutions, is pleased to announce that Ludlow Research, a New York-based equity research firm, has issued a comprehensive research report on the Company. The report highlights Elektros' strategic pivot toward vertical integration within the global energy transition sector.

Report Highlights

  • Surging global lithium demand strengthens the Company's position within a critical commodity market

  • Newly patented multi-port charging technology establishes a meaningful competitive advantage

  • Energy efficiency consulting services provide diversified and scalable revenue streams

  • Anticipated rise in summer energy prices driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions

The Ludlow Research report emphasizes Elektros' dual-focus strategy of developing lithium mining resources while commercializing its proprietary EV charging technology. It also addresses the broader macroeconomic environment, noting that geopolitical instability in the Strait of Hormuz has contributed to rising oil prices approaching $100 per barrel. Analysts forecast sustained elevated energy costs through the summer, which may accelerate global adoption of energy-efficient infrastructure solutions.

A full copy of the report is available at:
https://www.ludlowresearch.com/reports/

About Ludlow Research

Ludlow Research is a New York-based equity research and advisory firm providing institutional-grade valuation analysis and strategic market intelligence. With over 25 years of capital markets expertise, the firm delivers independent research designed to support capital formation and high-level strategic decision-making.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and the export of mined materials to refining partners in the United States.

Investor Relations: www.elektros.energy/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors include, but are not limited to, regulatory developments, operational execution, market conditions, and technological changes.

Contact

Elektros, Inc.
Investor Relations & Media
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy
Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-otc-elek-unveils-strategic-breakthrough-as-ludlow-research-issues-comprehensive-1153561

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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