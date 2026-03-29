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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
29.03.2026 17:38 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: A Bright New Era in Electric Mobility - Accelerating the Future of Energy

Elektros Inc. Introduces a Defining Advancement in Ultra-Fast Charging Infrastructure

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 29, 2026 / In an era shaped by transformative capital and forward-looking vision, Elektros Inc. presents a technological advancement positioned at the intersection of innovation, scalability, and global demand-electric vehicle charging.

Powered by its patented multiplug charging system (U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1), this innovation has the potential to reduce charging times from nearly an hour to approximately 5 to 7 minutes-reshaping expectations around efficiency and usability. View the official U.S. patent

This advancement reflects a broader evolution in infrastructure-where time, convenience, and performance define adoption curves and long-term value creation.

As global electrification accelerates, the demand for faster and more accessible charging solutions continues to expand. Elektros is thoughtfully aligned with this trajectory, offering a solution that speaks to both present needs and future scale.

From an investment perspective, moments of structural transition often create unique windows of opportunity. Technologies that redefine efficiency and user experience tend to shape industries and influence capital flows for years to come.

"We are grateful to reach this milestone," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "This achievement represents not only innovation, but alignment with a broader global shift. We believe this advancement can support the continued evolution of electric mobility and contribute meaningfully to its future."

With proprietary protection and a clear application within a rapidly expanding market, Elektros continues to advance within a space defined by growth, transformation, and long-term relevance.

The future of energy is unfolding-and it is accelerating.

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.elektros.energy
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Phone: 786-477-9003

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/a-bright-new-era-in-electric-mobility-accelerating-the-future-of-energy-1152880

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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