Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of the planned 2026 program at Schaft Creek, focused on addressing key aspects required in transitioning the project to the Pre-Feasibility Stage. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV"). Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest. The Schaft Creek deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is one of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper deposits in North America that contains significant gold-molybdenum-silver by-products. Highlights of the 2026 program are:

Highlights

Planned expenditures in 2026 of C$9.1 million.

Addresses key aspects of the Scoping Study review including a technical review of the geological model, metallurgical testwork, tailings and mine plan options analysis and access road trade-off studies.

Preparation for the Pre-Feasibility Study.

Limited camp maintenance and environmental sampling field program.

BC Hydro System Impact Study.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "Copper Fox is pleased with the scope and direction of the 2026 budget and program. The emphasis on the project is transitioning from data collection to assessing the technical status of the project and is forward-looking in terms of energy requirements. The close out of the Scoping Stage review is a critical aspect of project development in preparation for entering the Pre-Feasibility Stage."

Technical Reviews

Since completion of the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment, the SCJV has conducted a series of investigations designed to advance key project parameters of the project. The reviews planned in 2026 are focused on assessing the status of each of these key project parameters and identifying possible data gaps to determine if additional studies are required to meet the threshold for a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Schaft Creek project in accordance with industry standards.

System Impact Study

A major component of project planning is to determine its energy requirements and to ensure access to the energy required to meet operating requirements. The SCJV has retained BC Hydro to complete a System Impact Study to better understand the energy requirements of the Schaft Creek project and its impact on the British Columbia electrical grid. The study is expected to take several years to complete.

Field Program

The 2026 field program is focused on completing maintenance and upgrades to the camp for future programs and conducting limited environmental data collection.

Qualified Person

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper development and exploration in the United States and Canada. Copper Fox and its subsidiaries own 100% of the Van Dyke ISCR project, a development stage, potential near term, mid-size copper mine in Arizona and a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited (75% interest and Operator) which hosts the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. In addition, Copper Fox owns 100% of the resource stage Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project in northwestern British Columbia and the Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain advanced exploration stage porphyry copper projects located in the prolific Laramide age copper province in Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the 2026 budget and program; reviewing key project parameters; preparation for a Pre-Feasibility Study; camp upgrades and Baseline Environmental Program; and a Systems Impact Study.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the 2026 budget and program may not be completed as planned or at all; the key project parameters may not be reviewed as planned or at all; preparation for a Pre-Feasibility Study may not be completed as planned or at all; camp upgrades and Baseline Environmental Program may not be completed as planned or at all; the Systems Impact Study may not be completed as planned or at all; the need to obtain additional financing; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291028

Source: Copper Fox Metals Inc.