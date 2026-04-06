Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Entwicklung im KI-Sektor könnte unterschätzt werden - und sie betrifft die Energieversorgung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MNR0 | ISIN: EE3100016965 | Ticker-Symbol: DYC
Frankfurt
02.04.26 | 08:05
1,170 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
EKSPRESS GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EKSPRESS GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1801,27502.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2026 12:30 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Competition Authority approved the acquisition of the full ownership of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus by Ekspress Grupp

On 2 April 2026, the Estonian Competition Authority approved the transaction signed between AS Ekspress Grupp and AS AVH Grupp on 9 July 2025, under which Ekspress Grupp acquires the 50% stake in AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus previously owned by AVH Grupp. As a result of the transaction, Ekspress Grupp will become the sole owner of Õhtuleht Kirjastus. The parties will complete the transaction after all of the preconditions for closing the transaction have been met.

Õhtuleht Kirjastus is one of Estonia's largest media companies, publishing Õhtuleht, the daily newspaper with the largest circulation in Estonia, as well as several popular magazines. The company also manages online publications, including the ohtuleht.ee and toidutare.ee portals.

The acquisition provides Ekspress Grupp with additional opportunities to invest in quality journalism and is in line with the group's long-term strategy. The transaction will not result in changes to Õhtuleht Kirjastus's daily operations or organisational structure. Õhtuleht will continue as an independent media publication with an editorially independent newsroom.

The transaction is not considered to be of significant importance according to the "Requirements for Issuers" section of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange Regulations. AS Ekspress Grupp confirms that the members of the group's management board and supervisory board have no personal interest in the transaction.

Rain Sarapuu
CFO of the Group
rain.sarapuu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.