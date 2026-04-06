Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSXV: ALY) (OTC Pink: ATIXF) today announced several changes to its executive leadership team.

Effective March 27, 2026, Natalie Hirsch has resigned as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

Effective April 2, 2026, Jonathan Dwek has resigned as Chief Financial Officer.

Vincent Kadar, who has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors since July 20, 2023, has agreed to step in as Interim Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Kadar commented: "While I am stepping into the Interim CEO role somewhat reluctantly, I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition and addressing the challenges the Company faces, as there is currently no other suitable candidate available given the Company's financial position, financial liabilities and lack of operating assets."

Grove Corporate Services Ltd. (www.grovecorp.ca) has been providing accounting support to the Company since 2024, and has confirmed its commitment to the stewardship of the Company's accounting and reporting obligations through this interim period and going forward.

The Board of Directors will begin the search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and a new Chief Financial Officer and will provide updates as appropriate.

About AnalytixInsight Inc.

AnalytixInsight is a data analytics and enterprise software solutions company whose primary assets consist of Capital Cube, and a 49% equity interest in MarketWall S.R.L., a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. The Company is focused on monetizing these assets to maximize shareholder value. For more information, visit www.analytixinsight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved. Specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (a) the anticipated impact and performance of newly appointed executive officers; and (b) the prospect of monetizing the Company's assets to maximize shareholder value. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291263

Source: AnalytixInsight Inc.