Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: ZF2) (OTCQB: AUHIF) ("Advanced Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB), effective at the opening of market trading on April 2, 2026.

The Company will continue to trade under its current U.S. symbol "AUHIF" and its primary listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "AUEX".

This transition marks a significant milestone in the Company's strategy to broaden its investor base and enhance shareholder value. The OTCQB is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies and requires a higher level of transparency and regulatory oversight than the OTC Pink Market.

Key benefits of the uplisting include:

Enhanced Visibility: Greater exposure to a wider range of U.S. institutional and retail investors.

Greater exposure to a wider range of U.S. institutional and retail investors. Increased Liquidity: Improved trading accessibility for international stakeholders.

Improved trading accessibility for international stakeholders. Standardized Reporting: Adherence to strict financial reporting and corporate governance standards, providing investors with greater confidence and transparency.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB is a natural step in our evolution as we continue to advance our recent acquisition of the Silver Belle property in Nevada. We believe the Silver Belle has all the earmarking's of a CRD (carbonate replacement deposit) and look forward to showcasing our findings to US investors with this listing," said Arndt Roehlig, CEO of Advanced Gold.

Advisory Services

Advanced Gold wishes to acknowledge the assistance of The Exchange LLC, which provided strategic guidance and support throughout the OTCQB uplisting process. For more information, visit www.theexchangellc.com.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD

Advanced Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of Canadian gold and copper properties, primarily the Doyle and Buck Lake Ontario properties. A recent acquisition of the Silver Belle property in Nevada has expanded the portfolio. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which it believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders. Visit www.advancedgoldexploration.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291023

Source: Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.