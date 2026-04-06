Revelation Biosciences, Inc.: Revelation Biosciences Announces Formation of Acute Kidney Injury Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) (the "Company" or "Revelation"), a clinical-stage life sciences company developing innovative solutions to treat acute and chronic disease, today announced formation of an Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Advisory Board for the upcoming Phase 2/3 AKI clinical trial. This distinguished panel brings together internationally recognized Nephrologists and Critical Care Physicians who will guide the company's clinical strategy, monitor progress, and ensure the initiative achieves the goal of improving patient care by advancing Gemini for the treatment of AKI. Their collective insight will help inform the most pertinent study design to best address the significant unmet medical need in AKI.

"I am honored to serve as Principal Investigator for this important study and to collaborate closely with the team at Revelation Biosciences," said Laurence Busse, MD, MBA, FCCM. "Acute kidney injury remains a significant unmet need in critical care, and there is a clear necessity for novel therapeutic approaches that move beyond supportive care alone. What is particularly compelling about this program is its innovative mechanism, which seeks to modulate the innate immune response in a way that restores physiologic balance rather than simply suppressing inflammation. This represents a fundamentally different approach to treating complex inflammatory conditions, and I am excited to partner with Revelation to rigorously evaluate its potential to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients."

"I am really happy to be part of this endeavor as Gemini modulates the immune response that is fundamentally involved in the pathophysiology of organ dysfunction, including the development of AKI", said Alexander Zarbock, MD, PhD.

"AKI remains a major clinical challenge, particularly among hospitalized and critically ill patients," said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. "We are honored to collaborate with this esteemed group of physician leaders whose expertise will be invaluable in advancing our mission to improve outcomes for patients affected by this condition. The formation of the AKI Advisory Board highlights Revelation's commitment to scientific excellence and our focus on addressing the unmet medical need of AKI."

Members of the Revelation AKI Advisory Committee include:

Sean Bagshaw, MD, MSc, FRCPC

Dr. Bagshaw is Professor and Chair, Department of Critical Care Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Alberta and Alberta Health Services, Edmonton, Canada. Dr. Bagshaw received his medical doctorate at the University of Calgary (1997-2000). He completed specialty training in Internal Medicine (2000-2003) and in Critical Care Medicine (2003-2005) at the University of Calgary. Dr. Bagshaw also completed a Master of Science in Epidemiology in the Department of Community Health Sciences, University of Calgary (2003-2005). Dr. Bagshaw completed a fellowship in Critical Care Nephrology at the Austin Hospital, in Melbourne Australia (2005-2007). He has research expertise in epidemiology, clinical trials and health services research. His research focuses on acute kidney injury, ICU organization and capacity, and critical illness in vulnerable populations (e.g., elderly, frail). He is supported by a Canada Research Chair in Critical Care Outcomes and Systems Evaluation. He has published over 600 peer-reviewed papers and has received over $100 million in research support.

Laurence Busse, MD, MBA, FCCM

Dr. Busse is a Distinguished Physician and Associate Professor in the Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine within the Department of Medicine at Emory University. He is the Director of the Satellite Trial Group of Emory, a distributed clinical trials network focusing on increasing patient access to research. He completed his medical education at George Washington University, where he stayed on for his Internal Medicine residency and fellowship training in Critical Care Medicine. Since joining Emory University in 2016, he has served as the Medical Director of critical care at both Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory Johns Creek Hospital. Prior to his medical career, Dr. Busse received his Master's degree in Business Administration from Emory University. Dr. Busse's areas of research and interest include the examination of the sequelae of high output shock, including catecholamine resistant hypotension and acute kidney injury. He has been involved in early clinical work exploring the use of angiotensin II as a novel therapeutic agent in catecholamine resistant hypotension. He is actively engaged as an intensivist at Emory Johns Creek Hospital's intensive care unit.

Stuart Goldstein, MD, FAAP, FNKF

Dr. Goldstein serves as Director for the Center for Acute Care Nephrology (CACN) at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. The CACN's mission is to coordinate all AKI-related clinical, research and outcomes efforts at CCHMC and to function as a nexus for coordinating multi-center pediatric AKI research. Dr. Goldstein is the Founder and Principal Investigator of the Prospective Pediatric AKI Research Group, a 50-center international pediatric acute care nephrology research consortium that focuses on pediatric AKI epidemiology, interventional trials, device evaluation and genetic studies. Dr. Goldstein is also the program director for the only Pediatric Acute Care Nephrology fellowship in the United States.

Javier Neyra, MD, MSCS

Dr. Neyra graduated from the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia Medical School in Lima, Peru (MD degree), and completed postgraduate training in Internal Medicine at Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit, Michigan) and in Nephrology and Clinical Research (Master of Science in Clinical Sciences) at UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas, Texas). After serving on the Faculty as Director of Critical Care Nephrology at the University of Kentucky Medical Center (2016-2022), Dr. Neyra joined the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in 2022. Dr. Neyra is Professor of Medicine, David G. Warnock Endowed Professor in Academic Nephrology, Co-Director of the UAB Critical Care Nephrology program, Associate Director of the UAB Nephrology Research & Training Center, and Co-Director of the Clinical and Resource Development Cores of the UAB-UCSD O'Brien Center for Acute Kidney Injury Research. His areas of clinical and research expertise include critical care nephrology, acute kidney injury, renal replacement therapies/blood purification technologies, big data analyses and digital health applications. Dr. Neyra has led national registry programs such as the CRRTnet registry; serve as site PI of large, multicenter clinical trials such as the STARRT-AKI and TIGRIS trials; and serve as MPI of a U01 consortium evaluating interventions to ameliorate outcomes and the well-being of AKI survivors (COPE-AKI trial). During the last 8 years, Dr. Neyra has been funded by the NIH (NIDDK and NHLBI), NCATS, and investigator-initiated industry awards.

Alexander Zarbock, MD, PhD

Dr. Zarbock is a Clinician Scientist and the Director and Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, at the University of Münster, Germany. He acquired training at the University of Münster (Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine). Dr. Zarbock is supported by the German Research Foundation. His research interests span various aspects of Critical Care Medicine, but center in critical care nephrology (renal replacement therapy), sepsis and organ protection. Dr. Zarbock's current projects include measures to avoid acute kidney injury after surgery and the timing of renal replacement therapy in critically ill patients with acute kidney injury. He is also author and co-author of over 240 scientific articles and book chapters.

About Gemini

Gemini is the Company's proprietary formulation of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD), a toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) agonist. TLR4 stimulation with Gemini rebalances the innate immune response and has been demonstrated to have the potential to treat acute and chronic diseases associated with dysregulated inflammation. Gemini is currently being evaluated as a potential treatment for acute kidney injury (GEM-AKI); Gemini is also being developed as a treatment for chronic kidney disease (GEM-CKD), as a treatment to reduce hyperinflammation and infection associated with severe burn (GEM-PBI), and as a treatment to prevent post-surgical infection (GEM-PSI). The potential of Gemini to correct dysregulated inflammation has been demonstrated in multiple preclinical models of AKI, CKD, and infection, as well as in two phase 1 clinical studies. See additional detail here.

About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage life sciences company focused on rebalancing inflammation using its proprietary formulation, Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini as a treatment for acute kidney injury, a treatment of chronic kidney disease, prevention of post-surgical infection, and a treatment to reduce hyperinflammation and infection associated with severe burn.

For more information, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are only predictions or statements of current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Revelation cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the ability of Revelation to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition; the ability of Revelation to grow and manage growth profitability and retain its key employees; the possibility that the Revelation may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; risks relating to the successful development of Revelation's product candidates; the ability to successfully complete planned clinical studies of its product candidates; the risk that we may not fully enroll our clinical studies or enrollment will take longer than expected; risks relating to the occurrence of adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from data or analysis from our clinical studies; changes in applicable laws or regulations; expected initiation of the clinical studies, the timing of clinical data; the outcome of the clinical data, including whether the results of such study is positive or whether it can be replicated; the outcome of data collected, including whether the results of such data and/or correlation can be replicated; the timing, costs, conduct and outcome of our other clinical studies; the anticipated treatment of future clinical data by the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities, including whether such data will be sufficient for approval; the success of future development activities for its product candidates; potential indications for which product candidates may be developed; the ability of Revelation to maintain the listing of its securities on NASDAQ; the expected duration over which Revelation's balances will fund its operations; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the SEC by Revelation.

Company Contacts

Mike Porter

Investor Relations

Porter LeVay & Rose Inc.

Email: mike@plrinvest.com

Chester Zygmont, III

Chief Financial Officer

Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Email: czygmont@revbiosciences.com

SOURCE: Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/revelation-biosciences-announces-formation-of-acute-kidney-injury-adv-1155017