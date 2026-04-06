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WKN: 904218 | ISIN: IL0010811243 | Ticker-Symbol: EB2
Tradegate
02.04.26 | 20:09
772,00 Euro
+0,19 % +1,50
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
754,00784,5002.04.
766,50773,5002.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELBIT SYSTEMS
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD772,00+0,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.