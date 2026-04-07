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WKN: A3DRK8 | ISIN: US38349T1060 | Ticker-Symbol: 24U0
Frankfurt
06.03.26 | 08:08
13,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.04.2026 06:18 Uhr
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Gotion Leads Launch of Europe-Africa Electric Logistics Corridor

A New Model for Low-Carbon Cross-Continental Freight Takes Shape

RABAT, Morocco, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotion, Green Power Morocco (GPM), and Chery Heavy Trucks have signed an agreement to develop a heavy-duty electric logistics corridor between Morocco and France, advancing lower-emission cross-continental freight.

The 2,000-km route connects Agadir (southern Morocco) through the Port of Tangier to Perpignan (southern France), currently served by some 2,000 heavy trucks daily. The partners will phase in electric trucks and supporting infrastructure to reduce emissions intensity along this key trade artery.

Scalable Partnership Model

Gotion and GPM will form a joint venture to manage electric fleets, battery-swapping stations, smart dispatching, and energy storage. Initial deployment includes 100 heavy-duty electric trucks equipped with Gotion battery systems, with further expansion tied to performance and infrastructure readiness. Chery brings commercial vehicle engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

Charging & Swapping Innovation

A battery-swapping solution is under development to minimize downtime and improve operational efficiency for heavy-duty trucks, supported by work on battery standardization and lifecycle management.

Lower-Emission Trade Corridors

The project combines electrification, energy infrastructure, and digital logistics to create a scalable model for reducing freight emissions. No carbon neutrality claims are made at this stage; future environmental performance claims will require verified data and certification.

Phil Jenkins, CEO of GPM Holding: "This cooperation combines Gotion's battery technology with Chery's manufacturing to tailor electric logistics solutions for regional needs. Morocco's logistics sector holds strong long-term potential."

Li Zhen, Chairman of Gotion High-Tech: "This is an important step to expand application scenarios for our battery technologies, supporting practical, scalable lower-emission freight solutions."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gotion-leads-launch-of-europeafrica-electric-logistics-corridor-302735285.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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