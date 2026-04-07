Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Entwicklung im KI-Sektor könnte unterschätzt werden - und sie betrifft die Energieversorgung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
02.04.26 | 17:35
22,310 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,11022,41008:56
0,0000,00008:55
PR Newswire
07.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Voting Rights and Capital

Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07

CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 31 March 2026 Carnival plc had 217,413,915 issued ordinary shares of US $1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 28,398,278 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 189,015,637 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, 42,876,272 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 146,139,365. The above figure of 146,139,365 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

3 April 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.