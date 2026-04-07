Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is sponsoring the Retailers Lounge at the Retail Technology Show, taking place on 22-23 April 2026 at ExCeL London. Exclusively for retailers, the Lounge offers a place to recharge, connect and step away from the busy show floor, while gaining a fresh perspective on today's retail challenges and opportunities through informal and insight-led conversations with Toshiba's team of experts. The Lounge will also feature Toshiba's Innovation Zone, an interactive space with demonstrations focusing on hospitality, convenience and specialty environments, including Toshiba's mobile-first ecosystem with the new TCx M7 and TCx M11.

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The Lounge at the Retail Technology Show will also feature Toshiba's Innovation Zone, an interactive space with demonstrations focusing on hospitality, convenience and specialty environments.

Toshiba will also highlight the growing momentum of its VisualStore Suite, a next-generation software solution designed to give retailers greater control, flexibility and speed in delivering connected in-store experiences. Following the recent announcement of its expanded partnership with Matalan, VisualStore is being deployed to support faster innovation, improved efficiency, and more seamless customer journeys across channels.

Toshiba's collaboration with Matalan will also be featured with a session on the Spark Stage: "Improving Customer Experience Through People-Powered, Customer-Led, Tech-Enabled Store Transformations" on 22 April at 10:20, where leaders from both organisations will share insights into real-world retail transformation.

"Retailers don't just need more technology they need the right technology, applied in the right way," said Martyn Ryder, General Manager UK&I at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. "That's why our focus is on meaningful conversations to help retailers cut through complexity, make confident decisions, and move forward in a way that works for their business."

Retailers are invited to reserve a meeting to connect with Toshiba's experts and tap into their more than 50 years of experience to explore new ideas, and discover how a more tailored, consultative approach can help shape their next steps.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organisation of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers' ever-changing needs. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, to learn more. Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

About Retail Technology Show

Launched in April 2021, the Retail Technology Show is brought to you by the experienced team who previously organised the UKs largest retail exhibition: RetailEXPO (formerly RBTE). For ten years we've been showing how to evolve ahead of the market, building a community of retailers, brands and hospitality providers with the courage to seize the opportunities ahead.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Nicole Pearson

Head of Marketing Manager UK&I

nicole.pearson@toshibagcs.com