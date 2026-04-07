EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 07, 2026 SHARES (Record Id 341593)
A maximum of 1,477,828,416 new shares (BRETECN0126) of the share issue of Bioretec Oy will be traded as new shares as of April 08, 2026.
Identifiers of the new shares:
Trading code: BRETECN0126
ISIN code: FI4000602743
Orderbook id: 497915
Market Segment: First North Finland
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Listing date: April 08, 2026
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260
A maximum of 1,477,828,416 new shares (BRETECN0126) of the share issue of Bioretec Oy will be traded as new shares as of April 08, 2026.
Identifiers of the new shares:
Trading code: BRETECN0126
ISIN code: FI4000602743
Orderbook id: 497915
Market Segment: First North Finland
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Listing date: April 08, 2026
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260
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