EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 07, 2026 SHARES (Record Id 341593)



A maximum of 1,477,828,416 new shares (BRETECN0126) of the share issue of Bioretec Oy will be traded as new shares as of April 08, 2026.



Identifiers of the new shares:



Trading code: BRETECN0126

ISIN code: FI4000602743

Orderbook id: 497915

Market Segment: First North Finland

Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table

Listing date: April 08, 2026



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260



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