S&P Dow Jones Indices: Casey's General Stores Set to Join S&P 500; DigitalOcean Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Broadstone Net Lease to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Casey's General Stores Inc. (NASD: CASY) will replace Hologic Inc. (NASD: HOLX) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) will replace Casey's General Stores in the S&P MidCap 400, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) will replace DigitalOcean Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, April 9. Affiliates of Blackstone Inc. and TPG Global are acquiring Hologic in a deal expected to be completed on or about April 7.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Apr 9, 2026
S&P 500
Addition
Casey's General Stores
CASY
Consumer Staples
Apr 9, 2026
S&P 500
Deletion
Hologic
HOLX
Health Care
Apr 9, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
DigitalOcean Holdings
DOCN
Information Technology
Apr 9, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Casey's General Stores
CASY
Consumer Staples
Apr 9, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Broadstone Net Lease
BNL
Real Estate
Apr 9, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
DigitalOcean Holdings
DOCN
Information Technology
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