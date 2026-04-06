S&P Dow Jones Indices: Casey's General Stores Set to Join S&P 500; DigitalOcean Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Broadstone Net Lease to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Casey's General Stores Inc. (NASD: CASY) will replace Hologic Inc. (NASD: HOLX) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) will replace Casey's General Stores in the S&P MidCap 400, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) will replace DigitalOcean Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, April 9. Affiliates of Blackstone Inc. and TPG Global are acquiring Hologic in a deal expected to be completed on or about April 7.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Apr 9, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Casey's General Stores CASY Consumer Staples Apr 9, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Hologic HOLX Health Care Apr 9, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN Information Technology Apr 9, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Casey's General Stores CASY Consumer Staples Apr 9, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Broadstone Net Lease BNL Real Estate Apr 9, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN Information Technology

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