Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser announces that Chief Commercial Officer will leave the company

Devyser Diagnostics AB today announces that the company's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Theis Kipling, has decided to leave Devyser to take up a position with another company.

"During Theis' time at the company, Devyser has built a strong and well-functioning sales organization with solid foundations for continued growth. We would like to extend our warm thanks to Theis for his contributions and dedication, and we wish him every success in the next step of his career," says Jan Wahlström, CEO of Devyser.

"It certainly wasn't an easy decision to leave Devyser, but I feel that the time is right for me to pursue my next career opportunity. Devyser is in a very strong position and with a highly talented team in place, which reconfirms that the future remains bright for this company. I would like to thank our customers, partners and talented employees for the past four years of improving diagnostics care", says Theis Kipling.

The company and Theis Kipling will jointly ensure a smooth transition, while Devyser intends to initiate a recruitment process to appoint a new Chief Commercial Officer in the near term.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Wahlström, CEO

Email: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

About Devyser

Devyser is redefining how laboratories approach genetic testing. As your true one-stop shop, we offer streamlined solutions for a wide range of conditions, helping labs overcome complexity, reduce turnaround times, and maximize efficiency.?

Our technologies simplify workflows, minimize hands-on time, and deliver fast, accurate results. Every test is designed to empower labs to do more with less, freeing up resources while supporting better patient outcomes.?

We specialize in diagnostic kits and advanced analysis services for clinical genetics and post-transplantation laboratories - two critical areas where accuracy and speed matter. With customers in 65+ countries, we also operate our own CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, in Atlanta and maintain sales offices across Europe and the US.?

Devyser is committed to regulatory excellence under IVDR, ensuring the highest quality standards across our growing product portfolio.?

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Devyser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

Discover how we're shaping the future of lab diagnostics at www.devyser.com.?