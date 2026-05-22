Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser strengthens its executive management team - Niklas Axelsson appointed new CFO and Sabina Berlin transitions to a new role within the company

Devyser today announces that Sabina Berlin, current CFO, will transition to a new role with responsibility for Investor Relations and Corporate Compliance. At the same time, the company has appointed Niklas Axelsson as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Niklas Axelsson has more than 25 years of experience from the pharmaceutical, life science, and financial sectors. He spent nearly 20 years at AstraZeneca in senior finance roles, both in Sweden and internationally, and has experience from both commercial and strategic finance functions. Niklas is currently CFO of Diamyd Medical and has previously worked in corporate finance at Danske Bank.

"Devyser is in an exciting phase with continued international growth and an increased strategic focus. Niklas brings a strong combination of financial leadership, business acumen, and experience from complex international organizations," says Jan Wahlström, CEO of Devyser.

Niklas Axelsson will assume the role in the second half of 2026, and no later than November 21, 2026. Sabina will continue as CFO until Niklas assumes the role.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Wahlström, CEO

Email: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

About Devyser

Devyser is redefining how laboratories approach genetic testing. As your true one-stop shop, we offer streamlined solutions for a wide range of conditions, helping labs overcome complexity, reduce turnaround times, and maximize efficiency.?

Our technologies simplify workflows, minimize hands-on time, and deliver fast, accurate results. Every test is designed to empower labs to do more with less, freeing up resources while supporting better patient outcomes.?

We specialize in diagnostic kits and advanced analysis services for clinical genetics and post-transplantation laboratories - two critical areas where accuracy and speed matter. With customers in 65+ countries, we also operate our own CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, in Atlanta and maintain sales offices across Europe and the US.?

Devyser is committed to regulatory excellence under IVDR, ensuring the highest quality standards across our growing product portfolio.?

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Devyser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

Discover how we're shaping the future of lab diagnostics at www.devyser.com.?