Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser Diagnostics AB publishes quarterly report for the period January to March 2026

"Devyser is reporting its fourth consecutive quarter with a positive operating result. This is an outcome we are delivering in an external environment that continues to present challenges: headwinds in the academic sector in the US, geopolitical uncertainty linked to the war in the Middle East and continued unfavorable currency fluctuations. The fact that we are nevertheless strengthening growth, margin and cash flow demonstrates that our business model is delivering and that the work on a more efficient organization is having a real impact."

Jan Wahlström, CEO, Devyser

The quarter from January to March 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 61.8 million (54.8), corresponding to a 12.9 percent increase. Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, net sales increased by 24.4 percent.

Gross profit totaled SEK 50.5 million (45.6), corresponding to a gross margin of 81.6 percent (83.4).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 2.6 million (-14.8).

Profit after tax totaled SEK 2.9 million (-20.5).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.17 (-1.24).

Cash flow from operating activities stood at SEK 12.1 million (-5.6).

Important events during the quarter

Strategic supply agreement with Illumina

In January 2026, Devyser signed a supply agreement with Illumina. Under this agreement, Devyser will be able to offer selected Illumina sequencing instruments alongside Devyser's reagent solutions, enabling customers to access advanced sequencing technology with a lower initial capital investment. The framework is designed to simplify procurement, speed up implementation and support laboratories with the expansion of their testing capabilities.

Agreement to acquire CyberGene AB

In February, Devyser announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire CyberGene AB.

Devyser launched the first IVDR-compatible NGS assay for thalassemia and sickle cell anemia

In early March, Devyser Thalassemia v2 was launched, which is the first IVDR-approved NGS assay for the genetic analysis of thalassemia and sickle cell anemia available on the European market.

Important events after the end of the quarter

Devyser completed its acquisition of CyberGene AB and issued consideration shares

On April 1, the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in CyberGene AB was completed and closing took place. The acquisition strengthens Devyser's customer offering in the aneuploidy segment and is expected to have a positive impact on Devyser's gross profit and gross margin. At the time of closing, Devyser issued consideration shares to the seller, Level Bio AB (publ).

Presentation

The report will be presented at an audiocast at 11:00 CET today. Dial-in number to the teleconference and a conference ID will be received by registering on the link below:

https://events.inderes.com/devyser-diagnostics/q1-report-2026/dial-in

The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed from the following web address:

https://devyser-diagnostics.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

This report and previous financial reports are available on the company's webpage https://investors.devyser.com/en/reports-presentations.



For more information, please contact:

Jan Wahlström, CEO

Email: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50



Sabina Berlin, CFO

Email: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

About Devyser

Devyser is redefining how laboratories approach genetic testing. As your true one-stop shop, we offer streamlined solutions for a wide range of conditions, helping labs overcome complexity, reduce turnaround times, and maximize efficiency.?

Our technologies simplify workflows, minimize hands-on time, and deliver fast, accurate results. Every test is designed to empower labs to do more with less, freeing up resources while supporting better patient outcomes.?

We specialize in diagnostic kits and advanced analysis services for clinical genetics and post-transplantation laboratories - two critical areas where accuracy and speed matter. With customers in 65+ countries, we also operate our own CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, in Atlanta and maintain sales offices across Europe and the US.?

Devyser is committed to regulatory excellence under IVDR, ensuring the highest quality standards across our growing product portfolio.?

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Devyser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

Discover how we're shaping the future of lab diagnostics at www.devyser.com.?

This information is information that Devyser Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-27 09:00 CEST.