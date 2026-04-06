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WKN: A2AHZ7 | ISIN: US78409V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: MHL
Tradegate
07.04.26 | 11:01
374,10 Euro
+0,08 % +0,30
Branche
Medien
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S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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S&P GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
373,60376,5011:01
374,10375,7011:01
PR Newswire
06.04.2026 14:42 Uhr
30 Leser
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S&P Global Mobility Announces Appointment of Renato Negro as Chief Accounting Officer for Standalone Company

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Mobility ("Mobility Global") today announced the appointment of Renato Negro as Chief Accounting Officer effective April 6, 2026. Mr. Negro will lead organization-wide accounting, tax, financial reporting, and compliance for Mobility Global following its planned separation into a standalone public company. He will report to Matt Calderone, who will serve as Chief Financial Officer of Mobility Global.

S&P Global expects to complete the separation of the Mobility business in mid-2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary legal and regulatory requirements and approvals, including final approval by the S&P Global Board of Directors and the Form 10 registration statement being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Renato Negro
Renato Negro brings more than 20 years of public company accounting and finance leadership experience. He most recently served as Chief Accounting Officer of ESAB Corporation, which he joined in preparation for the company's spin-off from Colfax Corporation (now Enovis Corporation). Following the spin-off, Mr. Negro played a key role in strengthening corporate teams and processes and participated in several acquisitions and subsequent integrations. Before joining ESAB, he served as Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, for Avanos Medical, Inc., the healthcare business spin-off of Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Mr. Renato spent 18 years at Kimberly-Clark serving in various controllership roles, culminating in his position as Chief Financial Officer for the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

Mr. Negro holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Turin University.

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow - today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com

Media Contact:
Farhan Husain
S&P Global
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global Mobility

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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