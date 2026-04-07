EQS-News: 4finance S.A.
/ Key word(s): Bond
4finance announces early redemption of its EUR Notes due October 2026
Luxembourg, 7 April 2026. 4finance S.A. (the "Company") today announces its decision to exercise its option for the early redemption in full of its Senior Unsecured Callable Fixed Rate Bonds 2021/2026 due 26 October 2026 (ISIN: NO0011128316) (the "Notes").
The Redemption Date (the new maturity date) will be 27 April 2026, and the Record Date will be 23 April 2026.
The Notes will be redeemed at 100.00 per cent of the nominal amount, together with the accrued but unpaid interest, and the redemption amount will be paid to those noteholders registered as owners of the Notes in the CSD as of the Record Date (23 April 2026).
Following the Redemption Date, the Notes will be delisted from the Oslo Børs.
For more information, please contact:
4finance
Email: press@4finance.com
www.4finance.com
This announcement is made pursuant to the Company's disclosure obligations under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
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File: 4finance announces early redemption of its EUR 2026 Notes due 2026
07.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|4finance S.A.
|8-10 Avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|info@4finance.com
|ISIN:
|XS1417876163, SE0006594412, XS1092320099, XS1094137806,
|WKN:
|A181ZP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Dublin
|EQS News ID:
|2304170
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2304170 07.04.2026 CET/CEST