EQS-News: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

4finance announces early redemption of its EUR Notes due October 2026 (news with additional features)



07.04.2026 / 11:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





4finance announces early redemption of its EUR Notes due October 2026

Luxembourg, 7 April 2026. 4finance S.A. (the "Company") today announces its decision to exercise its option for the early redemption in full of its Senior Unsecured Callable Fixed Rate Bonds 2021/2026 due 26 October 2026 (ISIN: NO0011128316) (the "Notes").

The Redemption Date (the new maturity date) will be 27 April 2026, and the Record Date will be 23 April 2026.

The Notes will be redeemed at 100.00 per cent of the nominal amount, together with the accrued but unpaid interest, and the redemption amount will be paid to those noteholders registered as owners of the Notes in the CSD as of the Record Date (23 April 2026).

Following the Redemption Date, the Notes will be delisted from the Oslo Børs.

For more information, please contact:

4finance

Email: investorrelations@4finance.com

Email: press@4finance.com

www.4finance.com

This announcement is made pursuant to the Company's disclosure obligations under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

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4finance announces early redemption of its EUR 2026 Notes due 2026