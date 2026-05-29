EQS-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Other

Consortium reaches definitive agreement to acquire 4finance Holding's core consumer lending assets and launch Mellenu Holding



29-May-2026 / 21:42 CET/CEST

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Consortium reaches definitive agreement to acquire 4finance Holding's core consumer lending assets and launch Mellenu Holding 4finance Holding chairman Kieran Donnelly leads consortium of investors to acquire the assets of one of Europe's largest consumer lenders

New shareholder structure designed to bring focus and streamline decision-making process

New governance structure and a strengthened leadership team Luxembourg, 29 May 2026. A consortium led by 4finance Holding chairman Kieran Donnelly has agreed a management-led buy-out and shareholder restructuring of 4finance Group's core operating subsidiaries. A new holding company, Mellenu Holding has been established in Luxembourg for this purpose. The consortium consists of three groups: Management holding approximately 25%, a regulated and registered fund with select current 4finance shareholders holding approximately 35%, and a second regulated fund for a group of new investors with approximately 40%. Both funds are managed by licensed fund managers representing the investors in the respective funds. The agreement comes after 4finance Holding's successful exit from its tbi Bank investment in a sale to Advent International. The transaction will take place in two steps. In the first step, Mellenu Holding, as a sister company to 4finance Holding will acquire 4finance Holding's core online lending teams, assets, liabilities, operating subsidiaries, and retail brands. In the second step, the consortium will acquire Mellenu Holding via a Luxembourg acquisition company. "Mellenu is a fresh holding company which will own developed brands and operations in Europe while growing and developing new businesses in emerging markets via both greenfield development and acquisitions. We are not just acquiring brands and structures, but importantly also a deeply experienced team," said Donnelly. "After the sale of tbi Bank and the pre-payment of 4finance's 2026 bond, the time was right to strike this deal.This deal has been structured to balance continuity and innovation. We will carry with us the customers and the lessons learned over 4finance's 18-year history while at the same time allowing us to carefully and prudently explore new opportunities in terms of geography and product." Mellenu Holding is the guarantor of the EUR 2028 bonds (ISIN: XS1417876163), with no change to the existing obligations. All other existing guarantees from operating subsidiaries remain in place. The launch of Mellenu Holding comes with changes to strengthen the leadership team, and improved corporate governance. Unlike in the 4finance Holding structure, the roles of Chairman and CEO, will be split at Mellenu Holding. Kieran Donnelly will take the Chairman role, while Nick Philpott, formerly CFO and a long-term member of 4finance's management, has been appointed CEO of Mellenu Holding. Ivo Zvirbulis joins Mellenu as CFO. His experience includes CFO roles at consumer credit and pharmaceuticals businesses, and professional services at KPMG. For more information, please contact: Mellenu Holding Kieran Donnelly, Chairman kieran.donnelly@mellenu.com Liene Kugeniece, Head of Investor Relations, liene.kugeniece@mellenu.com / investorrelations@mellenu.com Guy Middleton, Head of Corporate Affairs, press@mellenu.com www.mellenu.com This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation.



End of Inside Information



29-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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