EQS-News: 4finance S.A.
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Q1 reflects the Group's shift to a focus on online consumer lending
Early repayment of EUR 2026 bonds in April strengthens the Group's capital structure
Strong liquidity supports future growth while providing financial flexibility
28 May 2026. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the three months ending 31 March 2026 (the 'Period').
Operational highlights
Financial Highlights
Liquidity and funding
Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented:
"Q1 2026 marks an important step for the Group following the completion of TBI Bank sale in February, increasing our financial flexibility and sharpening our strategic focus on online consumer lending.
"With a simplified balance sheet and greater financial capacity, we are well positioned to pursue our growth priorities. The early repayment of our EUR 2026 bonds in April reflects our proactive management of the Group's funding profile.
"We remain focused on operational efficiency, credit discipline and delivering sustainable growth."
Contacts
Additional features:
File: 4finance report on Q1 2026 results
28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|4finance S.A.
|8-10 Avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|info@4finance.com
|ISIN:
|XS1417876163, SE0006594412, XS1092320099, XS1094137806,
|WKN:
|A181ZP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Dublin
|EQS News ID:
|2335438
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2335438 28.05.2026 CET/CEST