Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Mineral Mountain Co. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to report that diamond drillhole (DDH) MM-01-2025 intersected the outer propylitic zone of a blind porphyry copper system. The overlapping, mixed assemblages of early stage, high temperature chalcopyrite-bornite-molybdenite veins with early potassic and later sericitic envelopes and lower temperature pyrite-epidote-chlorite veins with sericitic and propylitic envelopes indicate the broad spectrum of hydrothermal temperature and oxidization conditions in an evolved porphyry copper system exhibiting several phases of copper and molybdenum mineralization and indications of hypogene enrichment.

Elmer B. Stewart, President, and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "Results indicate that DDH MM-01-2025 intersected the shoulder of the porphyry copper system and advanced our understanding of the relationship between the porphyry footprint, the buried chargeability anomaly, and the possible location of the yet undrilled core of the porphyry system. Drillhole MM-02-2025 located approximately 1.3 kilometers (km) northeast of DDH MM-01-2025 is in progress evaluating another portion of the large, open-ended chargeability anomaly underlying the porphyry footprint. Petrographic studies, whole rock analysis and age dating of the intrusive phases in DDH MM-01-2025 to further define this portion of the porphyry system are planned."

Highlights

The multiple assemblages of copper (Cu), copper-molybdenum (Cu-Mo) and molybdenum (Mo) veins and associated gangue minerals represent both proximal and distal styles of porphyry copper mineralization typically observed in the outer margin of a porphyry copper system.

The upper portion of the drillhole exhibits weak phyllic altered porphyritic biotite-hornblende granodiorite that transitioned to propylitic altered fine grained biotite granodiorite to the end of the hole.

The presence of early-stage high temperature indicator minerals (powellite-scheelite), vein alteration envelopes and pervasive late-stage calcium metasomatism (fluorescent red calcite) represent the range of temperature conditions typically seen in porphyry copper systems.

The Cu, Cu-Mo and Mo mineralization occurs in quartz veins with subordinate amounts in fractures and as disseminations in the alteration envelopes and surrounding wall rock. The angle to core axis measurement of the mineralized veins suggests the core of the porphyry is located to the east of DDH MM-01-2025.

The drillhole intersected eight intervals of metal enrichment. Cu concentrations within these intervals range from 200 to 2,887 parts per million (ppm) (0.288%), Mo concentrations range from 5 to greater than 1,000 ppm (0.10%), and silver (Ag) concentrations range from 1 ppm to 18.2 ppm.

The Mineral Mountain project is located on a prolific northeast trending porphyry copper belt approximately 25km southwest of Rio Tinto and BHP's giant Resolution porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit and approximately 20km northeast of the recently commissioned Florence ISCR copper mine (Figure-1).





Figure-1: Regional setting of the Mineral Mountain porphyry copper project on NE trending porphyry copper belt

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Lithologies

Porphyritic medium grained biotite-hornblende granodiorite occurs from surface to a core depth of 348 meters (m). The interval from 348.57 to 377.2m consists of late-stage post mineralization intrusive dikes (earliest to latest) crowded dark Quartz-Feldspar porphyry and light green, weakly porphyritic Quartz Feldspar porphyry. Several thin porphyritic Quartz Feldspar porphyry dikes occur throughout the drillhole. The lower portion of the hole (377.2 to 847m) intersected fine grained biotite hornblende granodiorite underlain by a 5m thick hybrid zone marking the intrusive contact between a diorite and the PreCambrian age Pinal Schist.

Analytical Results

Laramide age porphyry copper systems typically contain Cu-Mo-Ag and typically low concentrations of gold (Au). Table-1 shows the intervals of metal enrichment and the weighted average concentration of Cu-Mo and Ag for selected intervals from within the metal enrichment intervals. Figure-2 shows a schematic representation of the Cu and Mo concentrations in DDH MM-01-2025. Selected samples with variable Cu concentrations were submitted for Au analyses and returned Au values between 5 to 71 parts per billion (ppb). Cu and Au show a positive correlation whereas Mo exhibits a negative correlation with Au. Samples with greater than 1,000ppm Mo will be submitted for re-analyses to determine the actual Mo concentration.

Between the intervals of metal enhancement, multiple, sporadic quartz-copper, quartz-copper-molybdenum and quartz-molybdenum veins occur. Sporadic quartz-pyrite veins and fracture-controlled pyrite occurs sporadically from 369 to 475m.

Table-1: Weighed average metal concentrations of selected intervals with intervals of metal enrichment.

MEI (from - to in meters) From (m) To (m) Int. (m) Cu (ppm) Mo (ppm) Ag (ppm) Comments Interval 1 (14 - 34m) 20.00 26.00 6.00 481 34.0 0.52

Interval 2 (61 - 68m) 61.00 68.00 7.00 654 8.2 2.06 1 sample yielded 10ppm Ag Interval 3 (111 - 118m) 113.00 118.00 5.00 553 204.6 1.30 1 sample > 1000ppm Mo Interval 4 (124 - 176m) 124.00 125.00 1.00 1179 100.0 4.20

Interval 4 (124 - 176m) 130.00 131.00 1.00 1765 30.7 1.10

Interval 5 (187 - 211m) 200.00 211.00 11.00 435 4.5 1.48

Interval 6 (269 - 299m) 283.00 293.00 10.00 526 64.3 0.71

Sporadic qtz-cpy-bn-mo veins 399.00 400.00 1.00 2840 446.0 2.60

Sporadic qtz-cpy-mo veins 479.00 480.00 1.00 1065 2.1 18.30

Interval 7 (591 to 593m) 591.00 593.00 2.00 1430 >1000 7.25 1 sample yielded 11ppm Ag Interval 8 (616 to 648m) 622.00 635.00 13.00 613 7.2 2.03



Notes: MEI = metal enrichment interval, Cu = copper, Mo = molybdenum, Ag = silver, ppm = parts per million, m = meters

True thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown.

For purposes of this news release, metal concentration of greater than 200ppm Cu, 5ppm Mo and 1ppm Ag are considered significant. Average background concentrations for Cu in non-mineralized intervals are 50ppm, Mo 0.7ppm and Ag 0.3ppm. A total of 77 samples returned Cu concentrations ranging from 200 to 2,880ppm (0.228%), 54 samples ranging from 5 to greater than 1,000ppm (0.10%) Mo and 57 samples ranging from 1 to 18.3ppm Ag occur within the hole.





Figure-2: Schematic section showing lithologies and analytical results superimposed on chargeability pseudo-section in DDH MM-01-2025. Cu scale capped at 1,000ppm and Mo scale capped at 200ppm for illustrative purposes.

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Vein Assemblages

The Cu, Cu-Mo and Mo mineralization occurs primarily in quartz veins with subordinate amounts occurring on fractures and as disseminations in the alteration envelopes surrounding quartz veins. The vein types observed in DDH MM-01-2025 include: qtz-kspar-cpy-bn, qtz-cpy-bn-mo, qtz-mo+/- py, qtz-cpy+/- epi, as well as qtz-mag, qtz-kspar-py, qtz-hem-cal, py +/-epi-chl. and discrete epidote and chlorite veinlets. The age relationships between the vein sets have not been established. Photographs of the Cu-Mo mineralization in DDH MM-01-2025 are shown below.





DDH MM-01-2025 Core Photos

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Notes: qtz=quartz, cpy-chalcopyrite, bn=bornite, mo=molybdenite, kspar=hydrothermal potassium feldspar, hem=hematite (after magnetite), mag=magnetite, py=pyrite, epi=epidote, cal=calcite, chl=chlorite).

Alteration

The upper portion of DDH MM-01-2025 exhibits pervasive weak to moderate sericitic alteration that overprints sporadic, early stage kspar alteration. The core interval from 600 to 800m marks the interpreted outer edge of the propylitic alteration halo around the yet undrilled core of the porphyry system. Early-stage high temperature minerals include sporadic vein hosted scheelite and powellite mineralization. Late-stage mineralization includes moderate to intense calcium metasomatism shown by the presence of fluorescent red calcite.

DDH MM-02-2025 Update

DDH MM-02-2025 is located approximately 1.3km northeast of DDH MM-01-2025 (see Figure-3) and is testing the northeast extension of the chargeability/resistivity anomaly outlined in 2024. The drillhole is in progress and information on this drillhole will be made available when the drillhole has been completed and analytical results received.





Figure-3: Mineral Mountain Project Drill Hole location map superimposed on copper-molybdenum mineralization and 400m depth slice (below surface) of the 14mrad chargeability anomaly.

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Drillhole Information

DDH ID Easting Northing Elev (masl) Dip (deg) Azi (deg) Depth (m) MM-01-2025 477580 3667582 618 -75 290 860.7 MM-02-2025 478660 3667905 663 -85 180 drilling

Drilling and Sampling Procedures

The upper 396.83m portion of DDH-01-2025 was completed using HQ rods before reducing to NQ diameter rods. Overall core recovery was estimated to be greater than 95%. After cutting with a diamond saw, one half of the core was collected for sample preparation and analysis, and the other half was retained onsite for future reference. Sample intervals selected do not cross lithological boundaries and ranged from 1.00 to 3.00m in length depending on the presence of Cu and/or Mo mineralization.

Quality Control (QA/QC)

Copper Fox follows a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program. A total of 396 core samples were submitted as part of the drill core analysis including 7 split-core duplicates, 17 commercial certified reference material (CRM) standards, and 34 blanks. The matrix material of the CRM's matches the Mineral Mountain geology. All standards are certified for 4-acid digestion.

Skyline Assayers and Laboratories Inc. (Accreditation 2953.01 and Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017) located in Tucson Arizona completed the sample preparation and analysis for the Mineral Mountain samples. Samples were prepared using preparation code SP-1 - Crush to plus 75% -10 mesh, split and pulverize with standard steel to plus 95% -150 mesh. Analytical code TE-7 - was used for Trace Elements by Multi Acid (with HF), Ag, As, Hg, Sb, Se, Te concentrations were determined by Aqua Regia, ICP-OES/ICP-MS (49 elements)

Qualified Person

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P.Geo., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper development and exploration in the United States and Canada. Copper Fox and its subsidiaries own 100% of the Van Dyke ISCR project, a development stage, potential near term, mid-size copper mine in Arizona and a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited (75% interest and Operator) which hosts the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. In addition, Copper Fox owns 100% of the resource stage Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project in northwestern British Columbia and the Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain advanced exploration stage porphyry copper projects located in the prolific Laramide age copper province in Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding; results of DDH MM-01-2025; a porphyry copper system; porphyry style mineralization and alteration; quartz vein hosted copper and molybdenum mineralization and interpreted Laramide age intrusive rocks.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its standards have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; and the reliability of historical reports. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include among others: the results of DDH MM-01-2025 may not represent a porphyry copper system; the porphyry style mineralization and alteration may not be indicative of or represent a porphyry copper system; the intrusive rocks may not be of Laramide age; further exploration may not locate additional porphyry style mineralization, the financial markets and the overall economy may deteriorate; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty as to effects of threatened tariffs, timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

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Source: Copper Fox Metals Inc.