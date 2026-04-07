EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Woking, UK, April 7, 2026 - Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its first quarter 2026 financial results by 06:00 EDT/midday CEST on Friday, May 1, 2026. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Friday, May 1, 2026, at https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports.
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
07.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|2303902
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2303902 07.04.2026 CET/CEST