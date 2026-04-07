Silver Storm Mining Ltd.: Silver Storm Expands Senior Leadership and Technical Team

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSXV:SVRS)(OTCQX:SVRSF)(FSE:SVR) is pleased to announce the addition of four experienced mining professionals to its senior leadership team:

Fernando Ragone, Chief Financial Officer

Arturo Zamudio, General Manager, Mexico

Shane Ghouralal, P.Eng., Director, Technical Services

David Travis, Project Director, Mexico

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, commented, "This expansion of our leadership team provides a crucial mix of proven success in project execution, technical expertise, and management experience to ensure that the Company can meet its goal of restarting operations at the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex in the second quarter of 2026. I am thrilled to announce these additions to Silver Storm and will look forward to seeing their continued growth and success."

Fernando Ragone: Mr. Ragone joined the Company with over 28 years of experience in the finance and mining industries. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Mr. Ragone also served as Chief Financial Officer at Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation and the North American Zinc division of Glencore and held senior positions at First Majestic Silver Corp. and Primero Mining Corp.

Arturo Zamudio: Mr. Zamudio is a seasoned mining engineer with over 36 years of experience in mining operations in Mexico. He worked as General Manager at the underground silver-lead-zinc La Colorada mine owned by Pan American Silver Corp., as well as at the El Castillo and San Agustin heap leach gold and silver mines owned by Argonaut Gold. Most recently, he served as Director of Strategic Planning at MINPRO S.A., a Mexico-based mining contractor company.

Shane Ghouralal, P.Eng.: Mr. Ghouralal is a senior mining engineer and project manager with over 16 years of experience. He worked at BBA Consultants and WSP for 8 years, where he provided project leadership, strategic planning, and corporate advisory services. Mr. Ghouralal also worked at Vale S.A. for over 6 years where he held progressively senior mining engineering roles at the Thompson underground nickel mine in Manitoba. He is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

David Travis: Mr. Travis joined the Company as Project Director, Mexico focused on the mine and processing plant restart and operations at the La Parilla Silver Mine Complex. He has over 25 years of experience in mine management, operations, and administration. Mr. Travis held senior mine management roles at multiple underground polymetallic silver mines, including the Terronera and Guanacevi mines in Mexico owned by Endeavour Silver Corp. and the San Vicente mine in Bolivia owned by Pan American Silver Corp.

Pursuant to its 2020 Amended and Restated Incentive Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), Silver Storm has granted stock options of the Company ("Options") to certain officers, employees, and consultants of the Company, to purchase an aggregate of 12,500,000 common shares of the Company at the price of $0.50 per share for a period of five years from date of grant. The Options all vest periodically in accordance with their terms. The Options granted are under and subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and subject to the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the Exchange.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project which ranks among the largest undeveloped silver projects in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO

Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024

info@silverstorm.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives, or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) expect a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: the Company's plans and expectations for La Parrilla; the timeline for the completion of the rehabilitation work at La Parrilla; and the timeline and ability to place the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex back into operation.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, among other things, the absence of material adverse changes in market conditions, metal prices, permitting status, operating conditions, labour availability, and access to required equipment, parts, and consumables. The Company cautions that its decision to potentially restart operations at La Parrilla, and any related production decisions, are largely based on internal Company data, historical operating results, reports, and engineering assessments and are not supported by a current mineral reserve estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies that demonstrate economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher degree of economic and technical risk associated with any such production decision than would be the case if such mineral reserves estimates or studies were completed and relied upon to support a production decision. No mineral reserves have been established for La Parrilla, and mineral resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The absence of mineral reserve estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies supporting a production decision increases the uncertainty of achieving any particular level of mineral recovery or the cost of such recovery and heightens the risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, projects advanced without the support of such mineral reserves estimates and studies have experienced a significantly higher incidence of economic and technical failure. There can be no assurance that production at La Parrilla will commence as anticipated or at all, or that any anticipated production levels or operating costs will be achieved. A failure to commence production would have a material adverse effect on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund its operations. Similarly, a failure to achieve anticipated production costs would have a material adverse effect on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties, and other factors set out herein.

Such forward-looking information represents management's and Qualified Persons' (in the case of technical and scientific information) best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-storm-expands-senior-leadership-and-technical-team-1155463