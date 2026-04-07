Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX: EGLX) ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, today announced that further to its news release dated March 31, 2026, regarding the Company's application to the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") to be imposed in respect of its delay in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, annual information form and related officer certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), the OSC has granted the MCTO.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders who are not employees or insiders of the Company to trade their securities of the Company. The MCTO prohibits the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Company from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the Annual Filings are not filed. Additionally, for so long as the Annual Filings are not filed, the Company will not, directly or indirectly, issue securities or acquire securities from an insider or employee of the Company except in accordance with legally binding obligations to do so existing as of March 31, 2026.

As previously disclosed, the delay in filing the Annual Filings is primarily due to delays in the external auditor's ongoing audit procedures. The Company's external auditor was appointed on September 15, 2025. The Company is assisting their external auditor by providing them with the supplementary information and additional documentation they need in order to finalize their audit procedures as soon as possible, and in any event no later than April 13, 2026.

Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for as long as the Company remains in default. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no insolvency proceeding against it and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Other than as disclosed herein, the Company is up to date in its filing obligations.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that make every moment of play more meaningful. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated timing of the filing of the Annual Filings.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the timely completion of the audit process, the availability of information required to complete the Annual Filings, and ongoing cooperation with the Company's auditors and regulators. While the Company believes such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, they are subject to inherent uncertainties.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to delays in completing the audit and Annual Filings and the possibility of additional unforeseen events or circumstances.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291445

Source: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.