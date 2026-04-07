Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in aerospace and defence technology solutions, today announced the company has opened an office in the United Kingdom to directly support current and future programs under the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), ensuring best-in-class responsiveness, technical expertise, and an enduring partnership.

Redwire's expanded UK presence will include dedicated staff across engineering, program management, logistics, and sustainment functions. With a growing local team, Redwire will be uniquely positioned to provide greater real-time support, rapid integration services, and localized lifecycle management for MOD initiatives-strengthening alignment with the UK's evolving defence priorities and accelerating delivery of cutting-edge capabilities. The new UK presence will serve as a foundation for deeper collaboration with the UK MOD and British industry partners, while enabling additional opportunities for cooperative development and interoperability enhancement to support both current missions and emerging long-term defence strategies.

"Our broadened footprint in the United Kingdom underscores our commitment to supporting the MOD with the world's most advanced uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technologies," said Steve Adlich, President of Redwire Defense Tech. "By strengthening our presence in the UK, we are ensuring continued support for the MOD's Tiquila program and the operational success of Redwire's Stalker (Eagle) uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) platforms, while providing our partners with immediate access to the expertise, reliability, and innovation Redwire is known for."

Redwire uncrewed aerial solutions have been a trusted component in UK MOD missions for the last decade. The UK expansion signals continued strategic execution for Redwire's global defence tech growth strategy, which includes expanded operations across Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific region.

"As demand for advanced UAS capabilities continues to rise, our growing European presence reflects our long-term commitment to supporting partners wherever mission needs emerge," added Tuna Djemil, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy for Redwire Defense Tech. "The UK represents a critical hub for defence innovation, and we are proud to contribute to its future capability development."

Redwire specializes in delivering innovative and combat proven uncrewed aircraft, advanced optics, and resilient energy solutions that are being used by allied government and civilian operations worldwide. With nearly three decades of technology heritage and manufacturing expertise, Redwire's experienced team delivers proven solutions based on real-world mission needs.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated space and defence tech company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire's approximately 1,400 employees located throughout Europe and North America are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

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