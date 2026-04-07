Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Cosigo Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CSG) (OTCQB: COSRF) ("Cosigo" or the "Company"):

Conglomerate Bulk Sample from the Chicken Coop Conglomerate Stratigraphic Unit

Conglomerate Bulk Sample Preparation

Knelson gravity testing was conducted on a composite 60kg sample of the "Chicken Coop" (informal stratigraphic) unit conglomerate from the Taraira project. The entire sample was crushed to minus 3.35mm, homogenized and rotary split into 2kg test charges, purged with nitrogen and stored in cold storage before being subjected to the metallurgical testing.

Metallics Screen Assay Analytical Procedures and Results

A 500g pulverized head cut was used for a 75µm screen metallics gold content determination. Two grind calibrations were conducted to achieve a primary grind sizing target of about 100µm P80. The >75µm fraction was assayed to extinction, and two 30g cuts from the <75µm fraction were considered to adequately represent the remainder portion of the sample (Table 1).

The 60.9g >75µm fraction recovered from the sample assayed 0.14g/t Au and contained 50.1% of the Au in12.4% of the sample mass. Two 30g cuts from the 368.6 g <75µm fraction remainder portion averaged 0.02g/t Au, representing 49.9% of the Au in 87.6% of the sample mass. The weighted average gold concentration of the sample was thus 0.03g/t Au (Table 1).





Table 1

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Knelson Separation Test Procedures and Results

A one-pass 20kg Knelson gravity test was conducted, with a 100g cone used to collect the Knelson concentrate. The Knelson Separation Test conditions are further defined in Table 2. The Knelson concentrate was hand panned to produce a pan concentrate and a pan tail. The pan concentrate was assayed to extinction for gold, and the pan tails and Knelson tails were assayed for gold in duplicate (Table 3).

The Knelson Separation Test produced a Pan Concentrate weighing 11.2g, representing 0.1% of the 20kg sample, and assayed 5.21g/t Au, containing 6.9% of the Au in the sample. The Pan Tails were 48.1g representing 0.2% of the sample, and assayed 10.2g/t Au, containing 58.0% of the Au in the sample. The Knelson Tails were 19.9993kg representing 99.7% of the sample and assayed 0.02g/t Au representing 35.2% of the Au in the sample. The weighted average gold concentration of the 20kg bulk sample was thus 0.03g/t Au (Table 3).





Table 2

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Table 3

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Chicken Coop Conglomerate: Geology, Extent and Other Sampling Results

The Chicken Coop Conglomerate has been defined over approximately 1019 meter strike in line with the ridge in the Taraira Project area (as announced in News Release of August 10, 2023). The conglomerate has been intercepted between the years of 2023 and 2025, three times during the company's core drilling of ChickenCoop Hole #1 and #2 and during ridge line hole #22 and is approximately 5.08 meters in thickness (as announced in News Release of April 23, 2024) and lies approximately at a yet to be confirmed depth of 19.90 to 25 meters below the artisanal historic reported gold-productive horizon locally named "Chile" Layer, so with further studies, it may be able to serve as a regional geological marker to help constrain the stratigraphic location of the "Chile" Layer.

The Chicken Coop Conglomerate is typically a polymictic conglomerate with heterolithic subangular to rounded clasts including felsic to intermediate pumice, mafic scoria, quartzite, sandstone and chert in a sandy to possibly felsic volcanic ash matrix (Figure 1). The presence of a significant percentage of friable pumice and scoria, and the feldspar-rich (possibly volcanic ash) matrix suggest that transport distances for at least some of the components were relatively short and therefore locally sourced.

The Chicken Coop Conglomerate itself has locally returned significantly elevated Au concentrations (Figure 2), particularly over 813 meters in its southeastern portion (Figure 2).





Figure 1

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Figure 2

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Erik Ostensoe, P.Geo., a geological consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Cosigo Resources

Cosigo Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol CSG.V). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold potential of its properties in the Taraira District in south-east Colombia near the border of Brazil. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow Creek property, located in the northern sierras of Nevada near Winnemucca, a 100% interest in the Damian property in the Cordillera region of Colombia, and owns 13.26% of DHK Diamonds Inc. a company exploring for diamonds in the DO27 region of the Northwest Territories of Canada.

To find out more about Cosigo Resources visit our website at www.cosigo.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) nor the OTC Markets Group Inc. accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and terms of the private placement, use of proceeds, anticipated work program, required approvals in connection with the work program and the ability to obtain such approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSX Venture Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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Source: Cosigo Resources Ltd.