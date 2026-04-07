Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.: Zimmer Biomet Appoints Dr. Jonathan M. Vigdorchik as Chief Science, Technology and Medical Affairs Officer

Experienced orthopedic surgeon from the Hospital for Special Surgery, innovator and former Chief Medical Technology Advisor joins company in an elevated capacity

WARSAW, Ind., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced the appointment of Jonathan M. Vigdorchik, M.D., as Chief Science, Technology and Medical Affairs Officer, effective April 14.

In this role, Dr. Vigdorchik will oversee the strategy, delivery, and management of the company's global end-to-end technology portfolio, including AI, robotics, smart implants and data. He will also oversee Zimmer Biomet's Medical Education strategy and Global Advisory Board, helping further strengthen Zimmer Biomet's clinical engagement, innovation roadmap and external scientific leadership. Dr. Vigdorchik will report to Ivan Tornos, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Dr. Vigdorchik is a world-class orthopedic surgeon, and he brings exactly the kind of bold, future-focused leadership we need as we continue to shape the next era of musculoskeletal care," said Tornos. "He understands how to translate clinical insight into meaningful innovation, and his leadership will help us move faster, think bigger and continue advancing our broad suite of robotic and enabling technologies. I'm confident he will play a critical role in accelerating our portfolio strategy and further differentiating Zimmer Biomet in the market."

Dr. Vigdorchik previously served as Zimmer Biomet's Chief Medical Technology Advisor, Adult Reconstruction and Hip Implants. He is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City, specializing in hip and knee replacement surgery. Dr. Vigdorchik held several prominent academic and clinical leadership positions, including serving as Division Chief for national/international reputation and academic promotion on the Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement service at HSS and Director of Bone Implant Longevity Research at HSS's Griffin Research Accelerator. In addition, he is currently an Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College. He is active in professional societies including The Hip Society, The Knee Society, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS), where he served as the Education and Communications Council Chair and earlier served as Program Chair for the 2024 AAHKS Annual Meeting.

"As a surgeon and innovator, I believe we are at an inflection point where AI, data, and advanced technology will fundamentally redefine the future of orthopedics," said Dr. Vigdorchik. "I've dedicated my career to focus on preventing complications and achieving consistently better outcomes for patients. With strength across its product portfolio, a differentiated suite of robotic and enabling technologies, and a pathway toward fully autonomous robotic technology in orthopedics, Zimmer Biomet is poised to continue pushing the industry forward. I'm excited to join the talented team in this expanded role to help advance that vision and accelerate innovation for surgeons and patients around the world."

Dr. Vigdorchik earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri - Columbia School of Medicine, completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the Detroit Medical Center / Providence Hospital, and received fellowship training in Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement at HSS. He also completed an international traveling fellowship in hip preservation surgery with training at centers in Switzerland, Boston Children's Hospital, and Washington University in St. Louis.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Contacts: Media Troy Kirkpatrick 614-284-1926 [email protected] Kirsten Fallon 781-779-5561 [email protected] Investors David DeMartino 646-531-6115 d [email protected] Zach Weiner 908-591-6955 [email protected]

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.