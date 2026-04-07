Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce the results of the recently completed low-altitude, high-resolution drone magnetic survey of its 100% owned Northern Queen Mine Property, Dryden Area, Ontario.

The (UAV) airborne magnetics survey was conducted by Rosor Exploration of Burlington, Ontario. It was flown at a height of 50 meters with a MagArrow magnetometer by Geometrics, suspended from a Matrice 300 RTK drone, along 50-meter-spaced lines, with a total of 311.7 line-km of data collected within the project area.

Richard Rivet said, "To our surprise, a vast amount of strong well-defined magnetic anomalies were delineated across the project area (Block 2), with the most pronounced anomalies occurring in clusters in the central portion of the property situated within the large Manitou-Dinorwic Deformation Zone, which is also present on Dryden Gold's ground on our eastern border"

Figure 1. Image of Drone Magnetic Survey: Block 2

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Richard Rivet said, "We are also very encouraged that the survey has also revealed a large magnetic high anomaly in the area of the historical Northern Queen Mine Shaft (Block 1), which is situated within the large Wabigoon Deformation Zone, also present on Nexgold's Goliath Deposit on our western border."

Figure 2. Image of Drone Magnetic Survey: Block 1

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The survey comprises of two blocks with Block 1 located around 1 km from Wabigoon and Block 2 approximately 3 kms north of Dinorwic, Ontario.

Figure 3. Map of property showing survey border areas in black

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The Northern Queen Mine property consists of 77 claim units totaling approximately 3,500 acres and covers roughly 10 kilometres of strike length within highly prospective geology. The mine produced gold and silver between 1897 and 1899 and has not been subjected to modern exploration.

Richard Rivet said, Included is a photo of a heavily mineralized, 4-foot-wide boulder taken from a quartz vein near the Northern Queen mine shaft. Since the magnetic survey also identified a strong magnetic high anomaly in this area, it could suggest that the subsurface features could be similar in composition to this boulder. If that's the case, this knowledge could significantly improve the chances of identifying new mineralized zones in the areas of the many magnetic highs.

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The property benefits from world-class infrastructure directly at its doorstep, including Ontario Provincial Highway 72, CP Rail access, hydro services, grocery stores, heavy-equipment support, motels, restaurants and an experienced workforce located in Dryden, Ontario.

Richard Rivet said, "We are also pleased to announce that our Exploration Plan, which includes drilling, has also been fully approved for the next 2 years by the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines, starting as of February 06, 2026.

The Dryden area is rapidly emerging as a major exploration hub, with an unprecedented level of activity as companies move in to explore and acquire ground at a pace not seen before.

We're excited to explore our highly-promising properties in what continues to be a very favourable market environment for gold explorers. We anticipate having teams on the ground at several of our properties in the coming weeks. Additional updates will be shared shortly as we advance our 2026 exploration activities."

Source of Survey Data

Authored by: Olivia Wren, M.Sc. Geophysical Data Scientist and Supervised by: Skyler Mallozzi, M.Sc., P.Geo Principal Geophysicist. Dated April 01, 2026.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, independent P. Geo., Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Rapture Mining

Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential projects. We are proud to have assembled a portfolio of five (5) exceptional gold projects, encompassing a total of 25 historical mine shafts, which are also located near established gold producers.

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Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Source: Golden Rapture Mining Corporation