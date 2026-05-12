Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results for in-fill drilling at Jubilee on the Elora Gold System. Drilling at Jubilee tested between 150 to 200 meters with the goal of collecting structural data to improve in predicting high-grade gold mineralization at depth. Deeper down-plunge testing will begin this summer, and a second drill rig will be deployed to continue to fully define the high-grade footprint at Gold Rock.

Highlights

DGR-054 returned 2.92 g/t gold over 14.50 meters including 6.79 g/t gold over 5.00 meters also including two high-grade intercepts of 28.80 g/t gold over 0.40 meters and 15.30 g/t gold over 0.60 meters (Figure 1, Table 1).

DGR-056 returned 2.48 g/t gold over 12.65 meters including 33.50 g/t gold over 0.50 meters.

Confirmation of the multiple hanging wall and footwall mineralized stacked structures across Gold Rock, including DGR-053 intercepting 0.73 g/t gold over 9.58 meters.

Drilling down-plunge targets at Gold Rock has become a key strategic focus for the Company following development of the new 3-D geological model which allows the team to better visualize the intersection lineation plunge controls on high-grade mineralization associated with the D3 deformation event. The geological team intends to systematically test all the high-grade zones at depth through approximately 100-meter down-plunge step-outs. Employing a second drill rig will allow for deeper drilling while simultaneously testing shallowly along strike with the goal of expanding the overall mineralization footprint. This footprint expansion drilling will test high-grade fault intersection targets at shallow depths across the parallel mineralized structures at Gold Rock followed by Mud Lake.

Maura Kolb, Dryden Gold's President, explains the summer drill program, "We are making great strides and have now identified a very robust near-surface, high-grade gold system at Gold Rock. We now have sufficient data to provide detailed 3-D models and systematically drill deep into these high-grade zones. With the increased confidence of our geological model, we will be adding a second drill rig at Gold Rock to allow for more rapid growth of this expansive gold system. We are now confident in our ability to vector into the high-grade zones at depth and additional testing can be done with shallow drilling."

Table 1: Highlight Drill Results

Mineralized Structure Target Drillhole

From To Length

(m)* Grade

(g/t Au) Elora HW HW4 DGR-053

83.42 93.00 9.58 0.73 Elora Jubilee DGR-054

153.00 167.50 14.50 2.92





including 163.20 163.60 0.40 28.80





& including 164.40 165.00 0.60 15.30 Elora Jubilee DGR-056

238.00 250.65 12.65 2.48





including 249.60 250.10 0.50 33.50 *Reported intervals are drilled core lengths, true width is unknown; assay values are uncut

Follow the link to our website for the full list of drill results and more detailed technical overview.

Figure 1: Contoured Long Section of Elora Shear looking Northwest

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/297063_e23a029114d618c8_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of mineralization are unknown; result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs are subject to the Company's standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 programs were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis at the Company's facilities in Dryden. Samples were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange: ("DRY"), on the OTCQX Marketplace: ("DRYGF") and on the FSE: ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the offering; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

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Source: Dryden Gold Corp.