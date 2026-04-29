Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Dryden Gold Corp.: Advancing Its District-Scale Gold Land Package in Northwestern Ontario

Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) (the "Company" or "Dryden Gold") reviewed its 2026 exploration program at its Dryden District land package in northwestern Ontario, including results from three new high-grade zones identified at the Gold Rock project, a fully funded drill program supported by a cash balance of CAD$7.9 million, and an equity financing upsized to proceeds of up to CAD$9.7 million with participation from Alamos Gold Inc. as a new strategic investor.

The article examines Dryden Gold's district-scale thesis across its Gold Rock, Sherridon, and Hyndman projects, against the backdrop of declining meaningful new gold discoveries globally and rising demand for leveraged exposure to gold exploration upside.

To read the full article, please visit Benzinga at: https://www.benzinga.com/partner/equities/26/04/52126432/from-confirmation-to-expansion-dryden-golds-drill-program-is-rewriting-its-own-map

About Dryden Gold Corp.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSXV ("DRY") and traded on the OTCQX ("DRYGF") and FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Our property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

To learn more about Dryden Gold, visit its website. For the latest updates, follow Dryden online: Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

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Source: Market One Media Group Inc.