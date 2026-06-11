Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Dryden Gold Corp.: Drills Deeper to Define Its Gold System at Gold Rock

Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) (the "Company" or "Dryden Gold") discussed a new batch of high-grade gold drill results from the Elora target at its Gold Rock property in Northwestern Ontario, including a review of recent drilling and its plans for the year ahead.

The article examines Dryden Gold's 2026 exploration plans against the backdrop of continued investor interest in gold and in secure, mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company has tripled the strike length at Gold Rock and is deploying a second drill rig as part of a fully funded 2026 program of $17.5 million and 45,000 metres of drilling across Gold Rock and its regional targets.





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To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/06/11/dryden-gold-hits-high-grade-gold-intercepts-at-gold-rock-in-ontario/

About Dryden Gold Corp.

Dryden Gold Corp. ('the Company') is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSXV ("DRY") and traded on the OTCQX ("DRYGF") and FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Our property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

The Company has a market cap of CA$70.3 million, with 219.54 million shares outstanding. The Company's 52-week range is CA$0.145-CA$0.48. Management and Insiders own 5.40% of company shares, while Strategic Investors own 52.53%. The remaining 42.08% of shares are Retail.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301102

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.