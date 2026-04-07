Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a company focused on the next-generation of peptide-based products and delivery systems, today launched it's new corporate website: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com. The website will offer regular updates regarding company developments.

Additionally, the Company is encouraged by recent indications from U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has stated an intent to change policies so that over a dozen peptides will become easier to access and legal to purchase. If the policy changes are enacted it would allow compounding pharmacies to make certain peptides that are currently restricted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Company believes these developments reflect growing recognition of peptides as an important and rapidly expanding category within healthcare, particularly in areas such as metabolic health, longevity, and performance optimization.

"We are encouraged by recent policy direction in the United States supporting greater clarity and access for peptide-based therapies," said Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company. "This shift has the potential to unlock meaningful opportunities across both therapeutic and consumer health markets."

The Company is considering, at a preliminary stage, whether potential opportunities may exist for the Company in light of potential U.S. policy changes. The Company is taking a measured approach; focusing on compliance, quality, and scale as it explores these opportunities. No decisions have been made and there is no assurance that any such opportunities will be pursued or, if pursued, will result in any transaction or benefit to the Company.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's assessment of strategic opportunities in the evolving peptide landscape and the potential impact of U.S. policy developments on the Company's business. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. As a result, there can be no assurance that these initiatives or related matters will be completed as proposed or at all. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete its planned future activities and anticipated business plans. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291398

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.