Proposed joint venture to add digital banking and payments to the FUTR Agent App in over 100 countries

Establishes distribution of the FUTR Agent across EQIBank and its banking ecosystem, targeting up to 1 million users over 36 months

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) (WKN: A4165Y) (ISIN: CA3609521057), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments, today announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent, dated April 2, 2026, with EQITrade Limited ("EQITrade"), with EQIBank Limited and EQITech Limited acting as performing affiliates, to establish a strategic global digital banking joint venture.

The proposed transaction combines FUTR's private, consumer-controlled AI Agent App, secure data vault, and the FUTR Foundation's FUTR Token rewards engine with EQI's global banking infrastructure, payment rails, lending, custody, treasury, and digital asset trading infrastructure. The combination is expected to contribute to the development of an AI-Agent-native digital banking platform, subject to completion of the transaction and required approvals.

Under the proposed structure, FUTR is expected to progressively expand its core capabilities adding digital banking functionality including multi-currency accounts, card products, yield, stablecoin, crypto lending, and digital asset trading into the FUTR Agent App, subject to applicable regulatory approvals across relevant jurisdictions. Where required, such functionality would be delivered through licensed partners. The Joint Venture is also expected to enable the broader rollout of the FUTR Agent and associated data vault and rewards solutions through EQIBank's client ecosystem.

The vision is to enable a consumer's FUTR Agent to become an active financial interface - powered by consented personal data - that helps them stay on track with their money, get rewarded for their data, documents and behaviours, and better manage their overall financial life while retaining full control.

Enhanced Platform Capabilities and Transaction Highlights*

Positions the platform as one of the first AI-Agent-native financial experiences, adding digital banking infrastructure to the FUTR Agent

Build off of the base provided by FUTR Payment's cash management and loan optimization platform, currently offered to American's in the United States through Auto Dealers

Further enhances utility and financial connectivity of the FUTR Foundation's Token rewards, allowing consumers to earn and spend Tokens directly within financial products

Targets broader enterprise distribution of the FUTR Agent across EQIBank's banking platform and BaaS ecosystem, with a milestone framework tied to up to 1 million FUTR Verified Active Users generated across EQIBank's broader banking platform and client network

Expands the FUTR Agent into financial services including deposits, payments, cards, lending, automated money movement, custody, and related financial products, subject to jurisdictional availability

Includes milestone-based share issuance tied to LOI execution, technical integration, commercial launch, funded FUTR Money accounts, revenue generation, FUTR Agent integration into EQIBank and BaaS clients, and verified active user growth

* Any financial products referenced will be subject to regulatory approvals, jurisdictional availability, and completion of the transaction.

The parties expect this model to create two parallel growth channels: first, through the FUTR Agent App as a branded consumer-facing platform, and second, through the integration of FUTR Agent, data vault, and FUTR Foundation's reward token functionality into EQIBank's broader suite of services and third-party BaaS client environments. The broader EQI integration strategy targets up to 1 million FUTR Verified Active Users over 36 months, generated across EQIBank's broader banking platform and client network, subject to milestone achievement and definitive agreements.

Management Commentary

"Intelligent Agents are becoming increasingly important tools that can help consumers better understand and manage their financial lives," said Alex McDougall, Chief Executive Officer of The FUTR Corporation. "The Agent tools in-market today may not provide the transparency, control, and functionality needed to fully realize this vision. This Joint Venture represents a meaningful new AI-Agent-native product suite in the global digital banking space."

Mr. McDougall added, "Of equal importance, the partnership creates a pathway to distribute the FUTR Agent through EQIBank's broader banking platform and Banking-as-a-Service ecosystem. We believe the combination of growth channels positions FUTR as one of the first AI-Agent-native banking platforms globally, subject to completion of the transaction and required approvals."

"The combination of FUTR's distribution capability with our global banking infrastructure establishes a unified platform capable of operating across jurisdictions at scale," said Jason Blick, Founder and Executive Chairman of EQIBank. "EQIBank's strategic focus is to lead the emergence of AI-driven financial services, where core banking functions are continuously optimized through intelligent systems rather than static processes. This platform is built to operate at the centre of that shift."

Milestone Structure and Incentive Alignment

The proposed transaction includes a milestone-based equity structure designed to align EQI's participation with technical execution, commercial launch, growth, and user adoption. Subject to execution of definitive agreements and applicable approvals, FUTR expects to issue to EQITrade:

5,000,000 FUTR common shares upon signature of definitive documents, subject to a two-year lock-up

Up to 4,000,000 additional FUTR common shares tied to technical and legal milestones

Up to 6,000,000 additional FUTR common shares tied to operational milestones

Performance milestones are expected to include: completion of full technical integration between the FUTR Agent and EQITech's financial infrastructure; completion of legal, operational, and regulatory integration of EQI's Money Services Business; commercial launch; growth in funded FUTR accounts; cumulative gross-margin-positive revenue targets; integration of the FUTR Agent suite into EQIBank's broader service offering and BaaS client ecosystem; and growth in FUTR Verified Active Users.

Operational milestones include a framework for up to 200,000 funded FUTR Agent accounts and up to 1,000,000 FUTR Verified Active Users within 36 months, generated across EQIBank's broader banking platform and client network, subject to quarterly verification and final definitions in the definitive agreements.

Proposed Joint Venture Structure

The FUTR financial solutions are expected to operate through a newly incorporated joint venture company (the "JV Company"), owned 75% by FUTR and 25% by EQITrade, with FUTR as the controlling party.

FUTR is expected to lead consumer product development, user experience, branding, marketing, customer acquisition, and operation of the consumer interface. EQI is expected to contribute banking access via EQIBank, Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure via EQITech, payments infrastructure, treasury management, settlement, custody, trading services, compliance architecture, and related financial operations support.

For clarity, the Joint Venture does not include FUTR's existing FUTR Payments product, which operates independently across the Company's U.S. auto dealer network and continues under its current structure.

All revenues generated through FUTR digital banking solutions are expected to accrue to the JV Company, with net income distributed according to ownership interests. The joint venture is expected to be governed by a five-member board.

Conditions and Timeline

Completion of the proposed transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including legal, regulatory, and technical due diligence, demonstration of platform functionality, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, receipt of required regulatory and exchange approvals, and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The parties intend to negotiate definitive agreements within 30 days of executing the LOI.

The parties currently anticipate commercial launch in H2 2026, subject to completion of the transaction, regulatory approvals, and technical integration milestones. There can be no assurance that this timeline will be achieved. Interested consumers can join the waitlist at www.futrnetwork.com.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Agent App uses advanced AI and intelligent document processing to help consumers save time and money and unlock the financial value of their personal information. By enabling users to monetize their data and instantly access key documents and insights, the App simplifies everyday financial tasks and puts consumers in control of their financial lives. For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com and join the waitlist at www.futrnetwork.com.

About EQITrade

EQITrade Limited is a global financial services company providing regulated banking infrastructure and Banking-as-a-Service technology through its affiliates EQIBank Limited and EQITech Limited, enabling financial institutions and fintech platforms to launch and scale digital financial services worldwide. For more information, visit https://eqibank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "project," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "estimate," and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291366

Source: The FUTR Corporation