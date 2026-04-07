OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Pembina Pipeline (PPL.TO, PBA) said the company is committed to delivering 5-7 percent compound annual fee-based adjusted EBITDA per share growth through 2030. The company noted that the outlook is underpinned by higher utilization across existing assets, contributions from sanctioned projects entering service, and a portfolio of development opportunities designed to extend the franchise. Beyond 2030, Pembina's growth ambitions include continued investments in the core business, as well as additional investments in LNG, LPG, gas-to-power, and emissions reductions infrastructure.
The company said it remains focused on executing its strategy with discipline, maintaining strong financial guardrails, and creating long-term value for shareholders.
At last close, Pembina Pipeline shares were trading at C$61.80, down 0.43%.
Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2026 AFX News