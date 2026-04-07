Highlights:

Exercised option to acquire 100% interest in the Claudia 2 claim, free of any NSR royalty, at the Las Coloradas silver-gold project in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico

Saddle target - a large, never-drilled epithermal/skarn exploration opportunity located approximately 5 kms (3 miles) from the high-grade Las Coloradas project

Claudia 2 covers parallel structures and southerly extensions to the Soledad and Soledad II mineralized silver-gold vein systems

Geochemical prospecting has identified anomalous gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, arsenic, bismuth and antimony values associated with quartz-carbonate veins

Upcoming drill program to test the Saddle target alongside high-priority follow-up targets from the Company's successful 2025 campaign

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") has exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Claudia 2 claim, free of any net smelter return (NSR) royalty. The Claudia 2 claim forms part of its Las Coloradas silver-gold project in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico. The acquisition materially expands the Company's district-scale land position by adding the untested Saddle target, as well as parallel structures and southerly extensions to the Soledad and Soledad II high-grade mineralized vein systems.

The Saddle Target:

The Saddle target is situated between two prominent magnetic highs, interpreted to be intrusions, approximately 5 kms (3 miles) from the Las Coloradas project core. Geophysical interpretation indicates a deep wedge of volcanics and sediments, with vein/structures prospective for epithermal precious metal, skarn and porphyry mineralization, underlying surface geochemical anomalies (see Figure 2). Two lines of induced polarization/resistivity (IP/R) data from an adjacent survey partly overlap the historic Saddle workings, and distinct chargeability anomalies interpreted as part of the Saddle target have been identified.

Prospecting in the area has returned anomalous gold and silver values with associated copper, lead, zinc, arsenic, bismuth, and antimony in quartz-carbonate vein samples. Despite widespread soil and alluvium cover limiting outcrop exposure, the combination of geological, geophysical and geochemical vectors points to strong potential for significant blind mineralization - possibly analogous in geological setting to Peñasquito, where intrusion-related diatreme breccias host one of the world's largest silver-gold-zinc mines and a world-class example of a large polymetallic carbonate-replacement and skarn-related system in the Mexican silver belt.

President, Scott Emerson commented, "The purchase of the Claudia 2 claim represents an opportunity in the district that has never been drilled and enhances the scale and potential of what is already shaping up to be a district scale opportunity. The Saddle target sits approximately 5 kms (3 miles) from our Las Coloradas high grade silver project. It sits between two mag highs and is similar in setting to the geology of the historic high grade La Preita mine which Parral was built around. While a portion of our upcoming drill program will be follow up drilling on our 2025 drilling success, a portion of our campaign will be testing high potential exploration targets across the property."





Figure 1: Property Location and Claim Map

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Figure 2: Geophysical and Geochemical Target Map - Saddle Target Detail

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Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) is a discovery-driven explorer focused on unlocking the potential of two 100%-owned precious-metal districts - Las Coloradas and Almoloya - located in the historic Parral region of Chihuahua, Mexico, one of the most productive silver belts in the world. Both projects cover past-producing high-grade silver and gold mines and lie directly on the structural corridors that host many of Mexico's most notable silver-gold deposits.

Recent drilling at Las Coloradas has confirmed new zones of shallow, high-grade mineralization and highlighted the potential for multiple parallel structures across a 4.5-kilometre trend. At Almoloya, historic drilling, extensive underground workings and multiple vein systems point to strong potential for both vein-hosted and carbonate-replacement style mineralization.

Kingsmen also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the La Trini claims within GoGold Resources' Los Ricos North project in Jalisco State, Mexico.

For more information, visit: www.kingsmenresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291349

Source: Kingsmen Resources Ltd