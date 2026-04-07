Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar deployment, is pleased to announce that CBC has highlighted the Company in a CBC News feature examining the expanding solar energy infrastructure across Africa. The continent is emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy markets.

Governments and utilities across the African continent are accelerating investment in grid-scale solar power to address electricity shortages, support economic growth, and strengthen energy security. Within the article, Stardust Solar's expansion into Zambia is featured as part of the broader shift toward scalable solar development in emerging energy markets.

Global demand for solar energy continues to grow as countries invest in renewable electricity infrastructure to meet rising power demand and expand electrification. These trends are driving increased development of utility-scale solar projects in energy markets around the world.

The feature was written by Emily Chung, Science, Climate and Environment Reporter for CBC News and co-editor of CBC's What on Earth newsletter. Chung holds a PhD in chemistry from the University of British Columbia and is a recipient of the Silver 2024 Kavli Science Reporting Award and a 2019 Digital Publishing Award.

The CBC article highlights several key trends driving solar expansion across Africa, including:

Growing investment in utility-scale solar projects

Partnerships between international renewable energy developers and local utilities

Strong solar resources enabling large-scale power generation

Rising electricity demand across developing economies

The combination of these factors is accelerating solar development across the region. "There's huge potential for solar here," said Eamonn McHugh, Chief Operating Officer of Stardust Solar Energy Inc., in the CBC article, referencing the region's strong solar resources and growing demand for reliable electricity.

Stardust Solar's presence in the story reflects the Company's strategy to expand its role in the global build-out of renewable energy infrastructure. The Company is advancing a 30-megawatt solar project in Zambia supported by a 20-year power purchase agreement with ZESCO Limited, positioning Stardust Solar within long-duration renewable energy generation projects in high-growth markets.

Coverage by national media outlets like CBC reflect the accelerating global transition toward solar energy and highlights Stardust Solar's growing presence in international renewable energy markets. As governments and utilities continue investing in clean electricity infrastructure, demand for scalable renewable energy solutions continues to expand. Stardust Solar's integrated platform spanning solar deployment, workforce training, and utility-scale development positions the Company to benefit from the long-term growth of the global renewable energy sector and reflects growing recognition of its global strategy.

Investors and readers can view the CBC coverage here:

https://stardustsolar.com/blog/?category=Analyst+%26+Media+Coverage

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform, generating recurring revenues through clean-energy franchise installation operations, training and development licences and subscriptions and technology initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291437

Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.