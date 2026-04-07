Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo and Pronto Mobile Partner to Power Breakthrough Mobile Reliability for Business

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company supporting over 7 million end-users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that mobile innovator Pronto Mobile has selected the Crexendo platform as its cloud communications solution. Pronto Mobile's selection of Crexendo further demonstrates Crexendo's growing momentum with next-generation service providers. This strategic win highlights Crexendo's ability to support high-growth, software-driven communications providers seeking scalable, cloud-native platforms

Pronto Mobile delivers business-grade mobile reliability through automatic real-time switching across all major US networks-one affordable plan, one number, with dramatically more high-reliability coverage nationwide. For America's 48 million on-the-go small business professionals, unreliable mobile is a critical pain point: 80% report serious productivity losses and 63% experience service interruptions at least weekly. To launch this industry-first solution, Pronto Mobile selected Crexendo to add a carrier-grade, cloud-native platform capable of supporting scalable growth and advanced service development.

"To deliver unmatched mobile reliability to our business customers, we needed a carrier-grade platform that could scale with us and support advanced innovation, including AI-driven capabilities," said Pronto Mobile Co-Founder and CEO, Jeff Buckwalter. "Crexendo gives us a modern communications platform designed for service providers, one that allows us to innovate quickly, integrate intelligently, and build new capabilities without compromising reliability or performance."

"Modern service providers need a platform that keeps pace with their ambition, one that removes friction from innovation" said Jeff Korn, CEO of Crexendo. "Pronto Mobile selected Crexendo because our AI-ready, cloud-native platform architecture delivered through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) enables providers to accelerate time to market, scale efficiently, and deliver differentiated services. By operating in our OCI hosted cloud through a subscription model, Pronto Mobile gains the speed, control, and extensibility needed to continuously evolve its services and bring new capabilities to the market faster.

Korn added "Pronto Mobile's selection of Crexendo validates the company's strategy of delivering carrier-grade, cloud-native platforms purpose-built for service providers. As more communications providers seek flexibility in how they consume and deploy software-driven solutions, Crexendo enables them to scale faster, innovate without boundaries, and retain control of their communications roadmap, reinforcing the platform's core role in next-generation business communications We believe we are well positioned to capture increasing share as the communications industry continues to shift toward software-driven platforms."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 240 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About Pronto Mobile

Built for the forty-eight million on-the-go small business professionals who can't afford hit-or-miss mobile, Pronto Mobile delivers unbeatable mobile reliability. Only Pronto offers one plan, one number, access to all the major networks, with real-time switching to the best available connection. Founded by telecom veterans Jeff Buckwalter and Peter Macnee, who built and scaled Virgin Mobile Latin America to over three million customers, Pronto Mobile is poised for growth with over 20,000 sales, trades, and other on-the-go professionals that pre-registered for the service. First invitations started going out in March 2026. Learn more at www.prontomobile.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) the expected benefits, performance, scalability, and capabilities of its cloud communications platform, (ii) the anticipated success, growth, and market adoption of Pronto Mobile's services powered by the Crexendo platform, and (iii) Crexendo's ability to continue to innovate, scale, and deliver carrier-grade, cloud-native solutions for service providers.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

Pronto Mobile Contact:

Peter Macnee

Co-Founder

pete@prontomobile.com

201-248-4465

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-and-pronto-mobile-partner-to-power-breakthrough-mobile-reliability-for-1123987