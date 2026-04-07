Emerging Growth Research Initiates Coverage on CopAur Minerals Inc. with a Buy Rating and C$0.31 Price Target

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today announced the release of its Initiation Report on CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:CPAU), initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a 12-month price target of C$0.31 (or US$0.23), representing approximately 85% upside from the Company's closing price of C$0.17.

The Initiation Report highlights CopAur's near-term gold production opportunity at its 100%-owned, past-producing Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada, the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), and an established resource base with significant exploration upside.

Key Highlights from the Initiation Report:

Past-Producing Nevada Gold Asset Positioned for Restart: The Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, located in Elko and White Pine Counties, Nevada, was a producing heap-leach gold mine between 1995 and 1999, yielding approximately 138,000 ounces of gold. The mine's closure was driven by operator bankruptcy amid low gold prices of US$350-$370/oz - not resource depletion. With gold prices having recently exceeded US$5,000/oz, the economics of a mine restart are now compelling.

Established NI 43-101 Compliant Resource Base: The Kinsley Project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 418,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 2.63 g/t Au, including a high-grade core of 302,000 ounces at 6.11 g/t Au, plus an additional 117,000 ounces in the Inferred category at 1.51 g/t Au. CopAur's total AuEq resource is estimated at approximately 535,000 ounces.

Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) Imminent: A PEA is expected to be published by the end of April 2026 and will provide the first indication of the Kinsley Project's updated economic metrics. The PEA incorporates over 20,000 meters of additional drilling completed since the 2021 resource estimate, which is anticipated to expand the resource base. The PEA is being developed by Global Resource Engineering (GRE), a Colorado-based firm with recent Nevada heap-leach operational experience.

Experienced Operational and Permitting Team Assembled: CopAur has engaged Lead Ram Consulting as the Nevada-based Owner's Team to prepare a comprehensive mine restart plan for Kinsley. The brownfield nature of the site, combined with supportive local, state, and federal government posture, is expected to facilitate the permitting process.

Favorable Metallurgy Supporting Conventional Heap-Leach Production: Laboratory testing of Kinsley's near-surface oxide gold confirms amenability to conventional cyanide heap leaching, with recovery rates of 78%-83%, consistent with the historical operational recovery of 73%. The current PEA is focused solely on the oxide resource, believed to support a multi-year heap-leach operation.

Significant Exploration Upside: CopAur has identified three near-mine exploration targets and eight regional IP/resistivity anomaly targets within a 20 km² area north of the current resource base, representing meaningful upside beyond the current resource estimate. The Company's strategy is to bring the near-surface oxides into production first, then deploy operational free cash flow toward exploration drilling on these targets.

Compelling Valuation at a Steep Discount to Peers: Using an EV/Resource multiple methodology and a peer group of Nevada-focused gold exploration companies, CopAur currently trades at C$31/oz AuEq - a significant discount to the peer group average of C$67/oz. Applying the peer group average to CopAur's 535,000 AuEq ounces implies a target price of C$0.31 per share, representing approximately 85% upside to the current price.

According to Emerging Growth Research, CopAur Minerals represents a compelling near-term gold production opportunity in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The combination of an established resource base, a past-producing brownfield asset, an experienced team, and the upcoming PEA catalyst provides a strong foundation for value creation as the Company advances Kinsley toward production.

Upcoming Catalysts:

Key anticipated milestones include the publication of the PEA by end of April 2026, an updated mineral resource estimate incorporating the most recent drilling program, advancement of mine permitting, and initial production restart planning. Additional exploration drilling to test near-mine and regional targets is expected to follow the commencement of production.

For a copy of the full Initiation Report, please visit:

https://emerginggrowth.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/CopAur-Minerals-Initiation-4.7.26.pdf

or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/copaf/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:CPAU) is a gold-focused exploration and development company advancing the 100%-owned Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a past-producing heap-leach gold mine located in Elko and White Pine Counties, Nevada. The Company is focused on restarting gold production at Kinsley, leveraging an established NI 43-101 resource base of over 535,000 AuEq ounces, favorable metallurgy, and an experienced mine development and permitting team.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research is an independent equity research firm focused on providing institutional-quality analysis on emerging and growth-stage companies. The firm delivers research designed to enhance transparency, improve investor understanding, and broaden market awareness. Emerging Growth Research works closely with companies that present on the Emerging Growth Conference platform, offering ongoing research coverage that highlights financial performance, strategic developments, and long-term growth opportunities. Through this integrated approach, the firm supports issuers in effectively communicating their investment narrative to a wider audience of investors.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, development plans, and financial projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

SOURCE: CopAur Minerals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/emerging-growth-research-initiates-coverage-on-copaur-minerals-inc.-with-a-buy-ra-1155515