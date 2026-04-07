Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce positive assay results from its Phase 1 drill program on the 100% owned Silverton Silver Mine Project ("Silverton") in Nye County, Nevada.

"After experiencing issues in the assay lab, and resampling the drill holes, the Phase 1 drill targets beneath the 100% owned historical Silverton mine have produced encouraging results. The targeted major faults and mineralized structures are now interpreted to continue below the shallow historic workings as mineralized shoots. Exploration vectors point downward along these newly identified zones, indicating the potential discovery of a chimney and manto CRD-type of silver mineralization at depth below the existing Silverton mine workings," commented Peter A. Ball, CEO of Silver Hammer Mining. "Grab samples at surface assayed up to 581 g/t Ag, and drillhole grades assayed up to 361 g/t Ag over 1.5m beneath existing workings. Work to date will assist our technical team to further explore for a potential large feeder zone beneath the Silverton mine."

Phase 1 drilling comprised six drill holes totalling 738 metres, drilled in the Central Zone of the Western Silver Zone, in vicinity of the Silverton Mine workings, and on the Eastern Gold Zone, characterized by parallel zones of jasperoid alteration (see Fig. 1).





Fig. 1 - Silverton Project, Mineralized Zones and Phase 1 Drilling.

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Mineralization has been confirmed by fire assay (Au) and multielement ICP analysis. Zones of alteration - silicification in the western portion of Silverton host silver while the jasperoid mineralization in the Eastern Gold Zone is host to gold; mineralized intercepts are listed below in Table 1.

Table 1. Mineralized Intercepts (Phase 1 Drilling, Q4, 2025)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) SLV25-001 36.57 41.14 4.57 0.240 8.25 SLV25-001 109.73 120.39 10.66 0.004 21.04 SLV25-002 138.68 140.20 1.52 0.017 163 SLV25-003 6.10 16.76 10.66 0.045 63.69 Includes: 7.62 9.14 1.52 0.050 361 SLV25-003 86.87 91.44 4.57 0.026 34.62 SLV25-004 19.81 30.48 10.67 0.041 52.09 Includes: 24.38 25.91 1.53 0.023 152 SLV25-005 0.00 7.62 7.62 0.343 1.02 Includes: 3.05 6.10 3.05 0.554 2.03 SLV25-006 15.24 18.29 3.05 0.408 0.52

N.B.: Drill holes were fanned out from drill pads into conjugate sets of mineralized structures; true widths of mineralization vary between an estimated 50% and 90% of reported intervals.

Mineralized intercepts and the lithology encountered in the drill holes are shown on the two 3D views (see Fig. 2 and Fig. 3). It is notable that the mineralization encountered in the drilling extends below the reported depths of the historic Silverton mine workings.





Fig. 2 - Silverton Project, 3D view of Mineralized Zones and Lithology in Drill Holes SLV25-001 to SLV25-004.

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Mr. Ball added, "In addition to the positive silver results in the Central Zone, we are pleased to have received confirmation of gold mineralization in the Eastern Gold Zone with two parallel zones of jasperoid alteration having assayed grades of up to 0.65 ppm Au over five feet (within the 10-foot 0.554ppm Au intercept)."





Fig. 3 - Silverton Project, 3D view of Mineralized Zones and Lithology in Drill Holes SLV25-005 and SLV25-006.

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Preceding the Phase 1 drill campaign, mapping and rock sampling was conducted in the vicinity of the historic Silverton Mine workings and in the Eastern Gold Zone jasperoid alteration areas. Five surface rock samples were collected; the sample locations are shown on the maps below (see Fig. 4).





Fig. 4 - Silverton Project, Surface Rock Sampling and Lithology, with Phase 1 Drill Hole Locations.

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The sample grades for surface rock samples received from ALS Laboratories ("ALS") are:

Sample ID Ag (ppm) Au (ppm) Sb (ppm) 1071610 61.7 0.066 16.45 1071611 581 0.102 68 1071612 98.3 0.029 65 1071613 70.7 0.013 16.65 1071614 2.03 0.147 58.7

The above-listed surface grab samples were collected from silicified structures exposed on surface. Investors are cautioned that grab samples are inherently selective and serve to prove the presence of mineralization only. Grab sample were put into sample bags, marked and sealed on-site at the sample location. The samples were then transported in secured bags directly from the sample location sites to ALS Laboratories, Reno, Nevada; analysis was performed at ALS Reno and ALS North Vancouver. Both are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for gold was completed by Fire Assay; silver and a suite of multielements were performed by ICP. Certified standards and blanks were inserted at a rate of two standards and a blank per 10 samples; duplicates were also completed.

These rock samples compare well with the surface sampling campaigns undertaken in 2022 and 2023. The RC chip samples were treated with identical custody, security and assaying protocols. Initial gold assay was performed on the rocks and RC chips at ALS Reno, however failures of Certified Reference Materials (CRM, standards) led to re-assaying for gold at ALS North Vancouver, where all the QAQC samples (independent CRMs and blanks) assayed within acceptance limits.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved under the supervision of Damir Cukor, P.Geo. Mr. Cukor is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and as a consultant for the Company as Technical Director - Projects.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a well-funded junior resource company focused on advancing past- producing high-grade silver projects in the United States. Silver Hammer controls 100% of six previously producing silver mines which are located within the Silver Strand Project in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, and within the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in Nevada. The Company also controls the Fahey Group Silver Project in the Silver Valley, Idaho. Silver Hammer's primary focus is to explore, define and develop silver projects near past-producing mines that have not been adequately tested. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, and other statements which are subject to a number of conditions, as described elsewhere in this news release. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and explore and develop the projects of the Company, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

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Source: Silver Hammer Mining Corp.