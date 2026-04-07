Belgium selects SkyCourier fleet to boost special operations airlift for troop transport, logistics, casevac and crisis response

Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced Belgium has selected the Cessna SkyCourier as its newest special mission aircraft, awarding an order for five multirole aircraft to support the nation's Special Operations Forces. The selection launches the SkyCourier into the global defense market for the first time and strengthens Belgium's airlift capability through a rugged, flexible platform built for demanding missions.

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A new ally in the air: An artist's rendering shows a Cessna SkyCourier configured for military operations, including a special operations paint scheme and mission equipment. The aircraft was selected by Belgium Special Operations Forces.

Belgium's SkyCourier fleet will enable rapid movement of personnel and equipment while supporting logistics, medical evacuation and crisis response operations. Deliveries to the prime contractor Sabena Engineering are expected throughout 2027, followed by in-country military modifications prior to the final aircraft transfer to the Belgian Special Operations Forces.

"This first military selection signals strong armed service interest in the Cessna SkyCourier and underscores its readiness for high-consequence missions," said Travis Tyler, president and CEO, Textron Aviation Defense. "The SkyCourier's combination of rugged performance, low operating cost and the ability to operate from short and unimproved runways makes it a powerful solution for customers who need dependable lift in unpredictable environments."

The SkyCourier's debut into the global defense market builds on its momentum of expansion across new global regions. Designed for reliability and mission adaptability, the twin-engine, high-wing turboprop offers flexible cabin configurations, significant payload capacity and proven performance in austere settings.

Belgium's decision reflects a rising government demand for affordable, multirole aircraft that can support rapidly evolving mission sets. The selection also expands the capabilities of local industry through Sabena's modification design work in Belgium, reinforcing defense relationships throughout the region.

"Working closely with Textron Aviation, Sabena Engineering will perform all mission-specific integration and certification in Belgium, ensuring the SkyCourier delivers the flexible, responsive airlift capability our Special Operations Forces require while strengthening national industrial expertise and sovereignty," added Stephane Burton, CEO, Sabena Engineering.

About the Cessna SkyCourier

The Cessna SkyCourier twin-engine, high-wing turboprop offers a combination of performance and lower operating costs for air freight, commuter and special mission operators.

The freighter variant is sized to handle up to three LD3 shipping containers with an impressive 6,000-pound payload capability. The 19-passenger variant includes crew and passenger doors for smooth boarding, as well as large cabin windows for natural light and views. Both variants offer single-point pressure refueling to enable faster turnarounds.

The SkyCourier is powered by two wing-mounted Pratt Whitney Canada PT6A-65SC turboprop engines and features the McCauley Propeller C779, a heavy-duty and reliable 110-inch aluminum four-blade propeller, which is full feathering with reversible pitch, designed to enhance the performance of the aircraft while hauling tremendous loads. The SkyCourier is operated with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and has a maximum cruise speed of more than 200 KTAS and a 900 nautical-mile maximum range.

Endless Special Missions Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers need airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation, home to the iconic Beechcraft and Cessna brands. Textron Aviation offers the industry's broadest range of special mission aircraft with customizable configurations using proven technology and advanced engineering. The Textron Aviation family of aircraft includes single- and multi-engine piston aircraft, turboprops and Citation jets. These aircraft support missions such as air ambulance, amphibious operations, flight inspection, aerial surveillance, training and utility transport, all backed by an extensive global service network. For more information visit www.specialmissions.txtav.com

About Sabena Engineering

Sabena Engineering is an international provider of Maintenance, Repair Overhaul (MRO) solutions for both commercial aviation and defense customers. Its defense activities cover a full spectrum of maintenance, upgrades, engineering support, and mission ready services across a wide range of platforms. Sabena Engineering is the main MRO partner of the Belgian Defense for more than 50 years, providing key services to ensure mission-readiness for the Belgian military platforms. Sabena Engineering supports multiple current and future defense platforms, including the F-16 (Center of Excellence) with global MRO, upgrades, engineering expertise and is actively involved in the development of the UKR F-16 capability. For the AW109 and the A400M, Sabena Engineering ensures mission readiness. Sabena Engineering strengthens Belgian Defense's future capabilities by preparing F-35 fleet readiness, supporting MQ-9B SkyGuardian ISR operations with certified unmanned systems maintenance, and modernizing pilot training through the PC 7 MKX with Pilatus. In addition, together with Sonaca, Sabena will upgrade and certify the Textron Aviation SkyCourier into a mission ready aircraft for Special Forces operations. Contact email: communication@sabena-engineering.com Website: www.sabena-engineering.com

About Textron Aviation Inc.

We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

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Doug Scott

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dscott2@txtav.com

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