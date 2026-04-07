Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated March 2, 2026, and further to the special resolution passed by the Company's shareholders on March 31, 2026, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation will be effective at the opening of trading on Thursday, April 9, 2026 (the "Effective Date"). The Company's name and trading symbol "POOL" will remain unchanged.

The Company currently has 138,087,250 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have 13,808,725 Common Shares issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding.

No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation, and any fractional interest in a post-consolidation Common Share will be rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share.

The post-Consolidation Common Shares will trade under the new CUSIP number 73278C204. The new ISIN number for the post-Consolidation Common Shares is CA73278C2040. The Company's transfer agent is TSX Trust Company.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as LounGenie, which functions as a multipurpose personal poolside attendant. LounGenie by Pool Safe Inc. is designed to provide safety, convenience, and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks, and cruise ship guests. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the LounGenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while offering the vendor opportunities to increase F&B sales, expedite customer service and drive revenue. For more information, please visit loungenie.com or poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "POOL".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the timing and effects of the Consolidation. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291466

Source: Pool Safe Inc.