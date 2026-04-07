Teneo AI AB: Teneo.ai Patent Portfolio Valued at Up to $211 Million in Independent Assessment by Oxford IP Firm

Foundational AI patents cited by Apple, IBM, Microsoft, Google and Dell; portfolio predates the CCaaS market by nearly a decade

Teneo.ai (Nasdaq First North: TENEO), the enterprise voice AI and contact center automation platform, today announced that an independent economic assessment of its U.S. patent portfolio, conducted by OxFirst Ltd, a specialist IP valuation firm based in Oxford, U.K., has estimated the portfolio's present economic value in the range of approximately $169 million to $211 million, with a midpoint estimate of approximately $190 million.

The assessment, completed in the first quarter of 2026, evaluated Teneo's nine granted U.S. patents covering foundational technologies in natural language understanding, conversational orchestration, multi-agent virtual assistant architectures, and conversational analytics. The patents were filed between 2012 and 2021, predating the emergence of the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market as a defined commercial segment.

OxFirst applied a Net Present Value methodology anchored to a litigation-tested royalty benchmark of 5.38%, derived from the 2024 U.S. federal court case IPA Technologies, Inc. v. Microsoft Corporation, against a U.S. Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market estimated at $8.7 billion and growing at a 24.59% compound annual growth rate.



Portfolio Highlights

1,717 total forward citations accumulated across the portfolio - an average of approximately 20 citations per patent per year, compared to a sector average of approximately 12 in the Computers and Communications field

Citations received from Apple Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Technology Licensing LLC, Google LLC, Dell Products LP, Meta Platforms Inc., and Accenture Global Solutions Ltd, among others

Four patents have each individually accumulated more than 300 forward citations, including the foundational patent System and methods for delivering advanced natural language interaction applications (US8346563B1), filed in 2012

The portfolio spans NLU delivery systems, semi-automatic language model generation and tuning, virtual assistant network architectures, natural language analytics platforms, hybrid machine learning and rule-based development environments, multi-intent conversational systems, and inter-agent communication protocols



Management Commentary

Per Ottosson, Chief Executive Officer of Teneo.ai, commented: "When the world's largest technology companies - Apple, Microsoft, Google, IBM - cite your patents, it tells you something important: you solved hard problems first, and you solved them well. Our portfolio predates the CCaaS market by nearly a decade because we were building the infrastructure for enterprise voice AI before most of the industry recognized the opportunity. The OxFirst assessment puts an independent, rigorous number on what that early conviction is worth - and it validates the foundation on which every Teneo customer is building their AI strategy."



Marie Angselius Schönbeck, Chief Marketing Officer of Teneo.ai, added: "Enterprise buyers investing in voice AI infrastructure need to know that the technology they are committing to has architectural depth that cannot be replicated quickly. Our patents are cited by the world's largest technology companies for a reason - they protect foundational solutions to problems that the entire industry is still working to solve. That is the foundation our customers are building on."

About the OxFirst Assessment

The valuation opinion was prepared by OxFirst Ltd, a specialist intellectual property economics firm headquartered in Oxford, U.K. The opinion is economic in nature and does not constitute a technical validity or infringement analysis. The patents are valued independently of Teneo.ai as a company. The opinion is subject to limitations and assumptions described in full within the OxFirst report and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice.

About Teneo.ai

Teneo.ai (SSME:TENEO)?delivers the most advanced Agentic AI solutions for contact center automation-helping enterprises resolve customer inquiries faster, reduce wait times, and elevate service quality. Our AI Agents achieve up to 99% accuracy, automate over 60% of interactions, and enable up to 50% in operational cost savings.



Trusted by global leaders like AT&T, HelloFresh, Swisscom, and Telefónica, the Teneo platform combines Conversational AI, Generative AI, and Large Language Models to drive measurable improvements in containment, first contact resolution (FCR), CSAT, NPS, and overall CX efficiency.



Teneo-powered AI Agents handle millions of conversations daily across voice and digital channels with enterprise-grade scalability and performance. Our patented technology integrates seamlessly with leading CCaaS and CX platforms-including Genesys, Five9, Microsoft, AWS, Google, and NICE-maximizing automation without disrupting existing workflows.



We make your AI Agents the smartest-delivering consistent, human-like experiences that accelerate growth and ROI.



Learn more at www.teneo.ai.

For further information, please contact:

Yoleidy Carvajal - Head of Strategic Marketing, Teneo.ai

Email: yoleidy.carvajal@teneo.ai