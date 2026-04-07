Atento Achieves International Recognition for Applied AI Research

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento announces that a scientific study developed in-house by its Artificial Intelligence team has been accepted for presentation at PROPOR 2026 - 17th International Conference on Computational Processing of Portuguese, one of the leading international conferences in the fields of Natural Language Processing and Speech Technologies. The paper, titled "A Multilingual Voice Analytics Module for Contact-Center Hiring," consolidates the results of applied research carried out by Atento's technical team, focused on vocal assessment in Customer Experience environments. The study presents a hybrid architecture that combines:

High-precision acoustic models capable of transforming vocal quality into objective and quantifiable intelligence;

LLMs that act as an intelligent audit and validation layer, ensuring analytical consistency, bias reduction, and greater reliability in the results;

Advanced statistical metrics and probabilistic calibration mechanisms that ensure precision, scientific soundness, and predictive capacity in the developed models;

A Next-Generation Conversational AI-oriented architecture, in which voice and language evolve from simple interaction channels to strategic assets for generating insights, supporting decision-making, and intelligent qualification.

The research achieved solid performance metrics, including a Macro-F1 of 0.861 and an Expected Calibration Error of 0.053, which demonstrates methodological rigor and statistical soundness. Beyond the specific application analyzed, international recognition reinforces Atento's technical capacity to structure applied research with a scientific foundation, develop hybrid AI architectures (audio + language), implement advanced evaluation and calibration metrics, and transform technical experimentation into peer-validated knowledge on a global scale.

The acceptance of the article constitutes a relevant institutional milestone, as it is the first scientific work in the company's history to be approved at an international peer-reviewed conference. This recognition strengthens Atento's strategic positioning in its evolution towards Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO), demonstrating methodological maturity and structured competence in Artificial Intelligence applied to complex operational environments.

"This work demonstrates our ability to transform applied research into validated scientific knowledge. Beyond a specific technology, it is about consolidating internal competencies that support the company's evolution in applied AI," said Alexandre Martins, Global Director of Innovation, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence at Atento.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer experience management and business process outsourcing ("CXM BTO") services in Latin America and one of the leading providers worldwide. Atento is also one of the leading providers of nearshoring CXM BTO services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the Company has developed its business model in 17 countries, employing more than 80,000 people. Atento, which serves more than 250 clients, offers a wide range of CRM BTO services through multiple channels. In recent years, the company has been recognized for its excellence by several global industry analysts, including Everest, Gartner, Frost & Sullivan, and ISG. Forbes recognized Atento as one of the 100 best companies to work for in Spain in 2023, while Great Place to Work has continuously ranked us as one of the 25 best companies to work for worldwide. For more information visit www.atento.com.

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