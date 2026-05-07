Atento and Cresta Sign Strategic Partnership to Deliver Hybrid Human-AI Customer Experience Solutions

The multi-year, eight-figure agreement delivers market-leading AI Agents reinforcing Atento's positioning as a leader in Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) by integrating cutting-edge technology with its deep consulting, transformation, AI services, and operational expertise.

This strategic partnership accelerates both companies' expansion across the Americas, uniting Cresta's leadership in the U.S. with Atento's market leadership in Latin America.

MIAMI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of Customer Experience Management and Business Transformation Outsourcing services (CXM/BTO) today announced a strategic multi-year partnership with Cresta, the unified customer experience AI platform for human and AI agents. to deliver hybrid human-AI solutions to businesses worldwide. The multi-year, multimillion dollar agreement brings together Cresta's leadership in enterprise CX AI with Atento's AI-led professional services and CX delivery capabilities, accelerating both companies' expansion across the United States and Latin America.

The partnership between Atento and Cresta embeds world-class agentic AI technology into every layer of the BTO offering.

Under the partnership, Cresta's AI platform for customer experience will be integrated into Atento's Atent.AI offering, enabling enterprises to deploy hybrid CX models that combine AI agents, AI-augmented human agents, and enterprise-grade conversation intelligence. The joint solution supports automation of routine interactions, real-time AI assistance for human agents, and continuous insight generation from customer conversations.

As part of this strategic joint go-to-market partnership, Atento provides advanced strategy, experience design, and end-to-end management services for the deployment and optimization of Cresta's customer experience AI platform. With unmatched leadership in AI-led CX professional services and decades of operational expertise, Atento uniquely blends AI innovation with enterprise-scale, human-assisted delivery to drive measurable business outcomes.

Cresta's platform helps enterprises move beyond fragmented AI deployments with one shared intelligence layer for customer experience. Its unified architecture makes AI easier to operationalize across complex CX environments, accelerating time to value, improving continuity, and preserving the human expertise behind exceptional service.

"The CX industry is at an inflection point," said Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento. "Enterprises no longer need point AI tools-they need fully integrated, operationally proven hybrid solutions. By combining Cresta's AI platform with Atento's strategy, design, and delivery expertise, we are redefining how AI is deployed and scaled in customer experience operations."

"Together with Atento, we are enabling enterprises to deploy AI agents and AI-augmented human agents as one unified workforce," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "This partnership helps enterprises across Latin America and the U.S. move beyond AI experimentation and achieve real CX transformation at scale, with the technology, services, and operational expertise required to elevate every customer conversation."

Unlike traditional BPO or standalone AI solutions, the Atento-Cresta partnership delivers an integrated CX transformation offering that aligns strategy, technology, and operations-reducing time to value and improving customer and business outcomes.

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