EQS-News: Andera Partners / Key word(s): Acquisition

Andera Partners portfolio company, Tubulis, acquired by Gilead, adding a potentially best-in-class antibody-drug conjugate and a next-generation platform to Gilead's oncology pipeline.



07.04.2026 / 16:32 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE Andera Partners portfolio company, Tubulis, acquired by Gilead, adding a potentially best-in-class antibody-drug conjugate and a next-generation platform to Gilead's oncology pipeline. Acquisition Adds TUB-040, a NaPi2b Targeting ADC for Ovarian Cancer and other Solid Tumors, to Gilead Pipeline

Industry Leading ADC Platform That Includes its Clinically-Validated Tubutecan

Linker-Payload Technology and Next-Generation Platform to Expand Gilead's ADC Capabilities Paris, France, and Munich, Germany - April 7, 2026 - Andera Partners today announced that

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tubulis GmbH, a private Germany-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The acquisition significantly expands Gilead's ADC capabilities by adding next-generation assets and platforms designed to more selectively deliver diverse payloads to tumors and maximize patient benefit. Tubulis' lead asset, TUB-040, a NaPi2b-directed topoisomerase-I inhibitor (TOPO1i) ADC, is currently in Phase 1b/2 development for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Gilead will also acquire TUB-030, a 5T4 targeted ADC, which has demonstrated promising initial clinical data across various solid tumor types. Tubulis' programs and platforms have broad potential across multiple tumor types, complementing Gilead's existing development and commercialization expertise in oncology. "From the outset, we believed our conjugation technology platforms could have broad impact across the ADC field and the initial data from TUB-040 have reinforced that conviction," said Dominik Schumacher, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Tubulis. "Joining Gilead allows us to build on this foundation within an organization that brings deep scientific expertise, global development capabilities, and the scale needed to translate innovation into medicines for patients worldwide. Through our existing collaboration, Gilead has already seen the potential of our technologies and together, we are well positioned to accelerate the development of our ADC pipeline. I'm deeply grateful to the Tubulis team, our Board of Directors, investors, and partners for their commitment and helping make this milestone possible." "We are extremely proud to have supported Dominik and his team since leading the Series B round of Tubulis in 2022. This acquisition is a testament to the promise of Tubulis' technologies and pipeline, the vision of the team, and their impeccable execution. Congratulations to the Tubulis team for building a truly transformative ADC company and bringing their innovations closer to patients." comments Sofia Ioannidou, Partner at Andera Partners. Following the close of the transaction, Tubulis will operate as a dedicated ADC research organization within Gilead, with the Munich site serving as a hub for ADC innovation, building on its integrated discovery, manufacturing and clinical capabilities to advance next generation ADCs. Terms of the Transaction Under the terms of the sale and purchase agreement, Gilead will acquire all of the outstanding equity of Tubulis for $3.15 billion in upfront cash consideration on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to customary adjustments, which is payable at closing, and up to $1.85 billion in contingent milestone payments. Closing of the transaction is subject to expiration or termination of certain regulatory filings and other customary conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026. Gilead plans to finance the transaction with a combination of cash on hand and senior unsecured notes. Centerview Partners LLC and Allen & Company LLC are acting as financial advisors for Gilead. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the exclusive financial advisor for Tubulis. Covington & Burling LLP, Arnold & Porter LLP, and Venable LLP are serving as legal counsel to Gilead. Goodwin Procter LLP and CMS Hasche Sigle are serving as legal counsel to Tubulis. ABOUT TUBULIS Tubulis generates uniquely matched antibody-drug conjugates with superior biophysical properties that have demonstrated durable on-tumor delivery and long-lasting anti-tumor activity in preclinical models and first clinical proof-of-concept in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The two lead programs from its growing pipeline, TUB-040, targeting NaPi2b, and TUB-030, directed against 5T4, are being evaluated in the clinic in high-need solid tumor indications. Tubulis will solidify its leadership position by continuing to innovate on all aspects of ADC design leveraging its proprietary platform technologies. Tubulis' goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of this drug class for its pipeline, partners and patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn . ABOUT ANDERA PARTNERS For over 20 years now, Andera Partners has been one of Europe's leading private equity players. With almost €5.3 billion in assets under management, Andera Partners deploys its activities through six different investment strategies: venture capital dedicated to the healthcare sector (Andera Life Sciences), expansion capital (Andera MidCap, Andera Expansion, Andera Co-Invest), sponsorless mezzanine financing (Andera Acto) and infrastructure supporting the energy transition (Andera Infra). Based in Paris and present in Antwerp, Madrid, Milan and Munich, Andera Partners has more than 130 employees, including 80 investors. For further information please visit: www.anderapartners.com MEDIACONTACTS Andera Partners Nicolas DELSERT, Andera Partners: +33 6 22 67 71 17, n.delsert@anderapartners.com Paul SEBE, Bien Commun Advisory: +33 7 81 04 94 92, p.sebe@bcadvisory.fr Dr. Cora KAISER, Dr. Johanna KOBLER, MC Services: +49 89 210 228 0, andera@mc-services.eu



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